Donald Trump Punishing FOX "News" with Tucker Carlson, Arrest Timing

Looks like Donald Trump is using Tucker Carlson & the timing of his arrest to counter-program against tonight's FOX "News" Republican debate.

So it looks like not only is ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump skipping tonight's live 2024 Republican Presidential Debate on FOX "News," but it also looks like he's found two very big ways to counter-program against it. Trump messaged his worshippers earlier today that he sat down for a one-on-one with ex-FOX "News" host & Twitter X darling Tucker Carlson – promising that "sparks will fly." Translation? Trump's going to keep dumping steaming piles of unchecked nonsense on Carlson – with Carlson hitting him back with a steady stream of metaphoric, "Thank you, sir! May I have another?" While some of his opponents will be quick to attack him for being afraid to show up because of how candidates like Chris Christie had planned to confront him on a number of issues, Trump can point to a recent CBS News poll that showed him towering above the other Republican challengers at 62% (with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis very distant second with 16% – and the rest of the pool rocking single-digits). But that's not all! Trump's also going after Thursday's post-debate news cycle – looking to push the FOX "News" debate out of headlines by scheduling to turn himself over to authorities in Georgia – which FOX "News" will have to cover. If it sounds like we're enjoying all of this, well… yeah. Definitely. Because you have to appreciate those moments when you can kick back, relax, and watch two sides get into a "pissing contest" with the satisfaction of knowing that you don't care who wins – and knowing that the country winds if both sides metaphorically punch each other silly.

FOX "News" Isn't Making Trump Look Pretty Enough

Apparently, Donald Trump isn't feeling the kind of love from FOX "News" that he used to get – taking to his ironically-named social media cesspool to whine about how… wait for it… the alleged news network keeps making him look like "the big 'orange' one" in the images they use to cover him. "Why doesn't Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won't do it! Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they're not. Just like 2016 all over again… And then they want me to debate!"

A couple of problems. First, good luck finding any kind of legit poll that backs Trump's claims about "beating Biden, by a lot" – while many say just the opposite (like this reporting from the not-exactly-liberal The New York Post). Second… we can't believe we're about to defend FOX "News," but here we are… we're thinking that they probably want Trump to debate because it's a Republican debate and he's the frontrunner. That's kind of how it's supposed to work. The bigger question is why Trump is too afraid to take part in it.

