Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Saves Lives While Figuring Out Her Own: Trailer

Earlier this month, viewers were treated to a look at the opening credits to Disney+ and series creator/writer Kourtney Kang's reboot of the popular 90's medical drama Doogie Howser, M.D. Set to premiere on September 8, Peyton Elizabeth Lee's Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (otherwise known as Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha) will begin rounds with a 10-episodes-released-weekly first season. Now with less than two weeks to go, the streamer is offering a look at the official trailer offering a look at the triumphs and struggles Doogie will face as she tries to balance saving lives and growing up.

Now here's your look at the official trailer for Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., set to hit Disney+ on September 8th:

Set in modern-day Hawai'i, "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." – a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series "Doogie Howser, M.D." – follows Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical 'ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her career-driven mother Dr. Clara Hannon who's also her supervisor at the hospital, her doting father Benny who helps keep her connected to what matters most, her free-spirited older brother Kai, her gregarious younger brother Brian Patrick, her best friend Steph, her surfer crush Walter and her fellow hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee, Charles, and Noelani.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee ("Lahela 'Doogie' Kamealoha"), Kathleen Rose Perkins ("Dr. Clara Hannon"), Jason Scott Lee ("Benny Kamealoha"), Mapuana Makia ("Noelani Nakayama"), Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman ("Charles Zeller"), Matthew Sato ("Kai Kamealoha"), Wes Tian ("Brian Patrick Kamealoha"), Emma Meisel ("Steph Denisco"), Ronny Chieng ("Dr. Lee"), and Alex Aiono ("Walter Taumata") star. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is a Disney+ original series produced by 20th Television. Kang executive produces along with Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O'Malley, Matt Kuhn, and Justin McEwen, 20th Television serves as the studio.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.