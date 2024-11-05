Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: dr. phil, kamala harris, opinion

Dr. Phil Appeared at Trump's MSG Rally Because VP Harris Wouldn't Meet

Dr. Phil claims he didn't endorse Trump and that he attended the MSG rally only because VP Kamala Harris wouldn't meet with him. Seriously.

We all remember that rally that ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump held last month at New York City's Madison Square Garden. It was the hate fest that was kicked off by reported comedian Tony Hinchcliffe calling Puerto Rico "garbage" and continued to find ways to get worse. Some examples? "Hillary Clinton.. what a sick son of a bitch. The whole fucking party, a bunch of degenerates.." and "But the fucking illegals, they get whatever they want" – Dude Who Looked Like Stanley Tucci After Too Many Steroids Who Needed a Better-Fitting Suit. "She [VP Kamala Harris] is the devil.. she is the Antichrist" – Dude Who Looking Like He Was About to Be Claimed by Stage 3 Diabetes Type 3 Before The Devil Gets His Chance. Along with Hulk Hogan and Elon Musk, another reportedly illustrious name that showed up to sing Trump's praises was Dr. Phil McGraw – but don't think for one second that just because he spoke at Trump's rally that he was endorsing him. Yeah, I know. Let that sink in for a hot minute.

Speaking with Piers Morgan (the hits just keep on coming), Dr. Phil claims that he spoke at Trump's rally because – wait for it – VP Kamala Harris wouldn't meet with him. "That was an act of rebellion on my part. I requested 25-plus times to speak to Kamala Harris — I offered to give the identical speech at a Harris rally," Dr. Phi shared with Morgan as if that somehow justifies his going to a rally at MSG to speak on behalf of a dude who wants to take away the right for women to have a say over their own bodies. Dr. Phil went on to say that his appearance shouldn't be seen as an endorsement and that he doesn't like "a lot of what he says or does." When asked who he would vote for, the television show host responded, "I think I have, but I'll never tell."

Here's the interesting part about what Dr. Phil had to say. When he said that he was willing to deliver "the identical speech at a Harris rally," would the man who Oprah Winfrey gave a career also keep this line that he gave at Trump's MSG rally? "By the way, we didn't choose the name for that by random—Merit Street Media [Dr. Phil's company]. This country was built on hard work, added value, and talent, not on equal outcome; not on DEI. This country was built on hard work." Here's a look at Dr. Phil's comments:

"I requested 25 plus times to speak to Kamala Harris – I offered to give the identical speech at her rally." Dr Phil tells Piers Morgan his Trump rally speech was "an act of rebellion". Watch more at 2pm EST. SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/QR11ywt8D5@DrPhil | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/752Fye0BvR — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 5, 2024 Show Full Tweet

