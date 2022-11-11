Dragon Age: Absolution Official Trailer, Character Overviews Released

It's been a while since the last Dragon Age role-playing game from Bioware, so as we wait for the next one, Bioware has teamed with Netflix to produce a new animated series Dragon Age: Absolution, premiering on December 6th.

Created in collaboration with BioWare (creators of the award-winning "Dragon Age" video game franchise), Dragon Age: Absolution is set in Tevinter and features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore, including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and other special surprises. The new series seems to be following the same plot trope that Dragon Age comics from Dark Horse have been playing for the last few years: the heist gone wrong, all involving quirky variations of the various roles and types from Dragon Age lore. And as ever, it's about slavery, class war, and racism again, as every Dragon Age game involves.

Welcome to Miriam's Story…

When a heist against the most powerful man in Tevinter goes south, an elven mercenary named Miriam (Kimberly Brooks) is forced into a desperate fight for survival. Now, to save herself and her friends, Miriam will have to confront the tragic past she's spent a lifetime trying to escape.

The Dragon Age: Absolution Voice Cast

The voice cast of Dragon Age: Absolution features many names already familiar to anyone who's played video games for years, so it's like comfort food:

Kimberly Brooks as MIRIAM – A pragmatic elven mercenary who escaped enslavement in Tevinter, Miriam is closed-off to many who know her. But her heroic nature shines through when she's forced to confront the nation that destroyed her life and the man at the heart of her misery.

Matthew Mercer as FAIRBANKS – A veteran freedom fighter, Fairbanks leads our heroes with a warm-hearted sense of adventure, a pair of daggers, and a dashing smile to boot.

Ashly Burch as QWYDION – A bubbly Qunari mage with a penchant for explosions, Qwydion is an open-hearted, easily-distracted blabbermouth who can level a building or cure a hangover, depending on the situation.

Sumalee Montano as HIRA – An idealistic mage, Hira hopes to rekindle her relationship with Miriam while advancing her relentless crusade against Tevinter. But a terrible secret will put both at risk.

Phil LaMarr as ROLAND – Despite his effortless demeanor, the charming Roland possesses unmatched grit. When disaster looms, and all seems lost, Roland is as sure as the blade he wields.

Keston John as LACKLON – A dwarven Lord of Fortune, Lacklon is a gruff fighter, a born brawler, a complete glory hound, and just enough of a coward to make sure he stays alive.

Josh Keaton as REZAREN – Born to privilege and plagued by tragedy, Rezaren sees himself as a good man in a wicked world. Intelligent and charismatic, Rezaren is determined to build a better future for everyone in Tevinter, no matter the cost.

Zehra Fazal as TASSIA – Dutiful and hardworking, Tassia turns a blind eye to everything that doesn't meet her moral standards. But even she won't be able to ignore the sins of Tevinter (or Rezaren) forever…

The next upcoming Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, will be a single-player focused experience that further builds on this incredible adventure. It still has no release date, so comics and Netflix animated shows will have to tide us over till then.

Dragon Age: Absolute debuts on Netflix on December 6th.