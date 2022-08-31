Dragon Ball Z's Most Iconic Future Trunks Fight Could Be Yours

It's hard to believe that Future Trunks was just around for The Cell Saga in Dragon Ball Z. He would, of course, return in the Future Trunks Saga in Dragon Ball Super, where his timeline was being brutalized once again, this time by Zamasu. However, it's still wild to think about how much of an impact he had and how iconic he became off of a single storyline. Future Trunks became one of the most recognizable characters in the franchise, and his best fight in the series is, without a doubt, his bout with Perfect Cell. Future Trunks uses his highest transformation, Super Saiyan Third Grade, in this battle. (It is known casually by some fans as "Ultra Super Saiyan," but this is not an official term.) This is an in-between stage that can be obtained between Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 2. It's a highly powerful stage, but it's bulky and slows the user down, which leads to Trunks' defeat. Trunks initially thought that Vegeta was incapable of this transformation and hid it from his prideful father. However, he would later realize that the more experienced Saiyans like Goku and Vegeta recognized the form's drawbacks and so did not use it. Today, Heritage Auctions features some animation drawings from Dragon Ball Z featuring the memorable battle in which Trunks attempted to take down Cell.

Future Trunks throws fists at lightning speeds with the terrifying supervillain Cell! This is a kinetic sequence of a whopping 11 original animation drawings from the massive anime hit series Dragon Ball Z. Created for the moment seen at the 14:28 mark of the episode "Saving Throw," this set encapsulates the best the beloved series has to offer: dynamic angles, rapid-fire action, and dramatic, intense closeups. This set is rendered masterfully in graphite and color pencil on 12 field sheets of animation paper. Additionally, this lot includes a studio-printed photocopy of a rough animation drawing from the sequence. The sheets all show minor handling and edge wear due to normal use in production, and the condition of this must-have set of 12 is Very Good.

You can head over to Heritage Auctions right here to bid on this lot.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.