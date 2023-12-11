Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: dropout, Game Changer

Dropout Announces Game Changer Season Six With New Trailer

Dropout has been working on the sixth season of Game Changer, and now we finally have a teaser trailer letting us know when it will come out.

Article Summary Dropout's Game Changer is back for a sixth season, starting February 12, 2024.

The trailer for the new season teases unexpected and innovative games.

Host Sam Reich returns with comedians facing fresh challenges each episode.

Season six will feature popular guests and release episodes biweekly.

One of the most popular shows on Dropout is coming back for a sixth season as we finally know when Game Changer will be making a return to the platform. If you're not already familiar with the show, host Sam Reich will take three comedians and put them into a brand new game show every single episode. With few exceptions, almost every episode is an entirely new game that has been created from scratch, where the players must figure out the rules as they go. The show has gone through a few different changes over the years, from when it started to surviving the pandemic, and then coming back strong in person with some of the most innovative and insane programming the team has ever come up with.

Now, the show is returning with a new set of episodes, set to start airing weekly on February 12, 2024. How many episodes we're getting is unknown at this point, and for obvious reasons, we don't really know what the content will be. But they did give us a brand new trailer to watch, which we have for you here, providing a few clues and some intense moments where they do just about everything but set the building on fire. Enjoy the trailer as we now wait out the next two painfully long months.

Game Changer

Game Changer, the game show where the game changes every show, promises more absurdity with new and unexpected challenges for its contestants. Guests this season will include Brennan Lee Mulligan, Lou Wilson, Ally Beardsley, Ify Nwadiwe, Siobhan Thompson, Caldwell Tanner, Nathan Yaffe, Brian David Gilbert, Grant O'Brien, Katie Marovitch, Lily Du, Jacob Wysocki, and Erika Ishii, among others. The season will premiere on February 12th on the platform, with episodes releasing biweekly and behind-the-scenes featurettes for each episode in the intervening weeks.

