Dropout Announces New Culinary Show Called Gastronauts

Dropout has a brand new culinarycomedy show on the way with Gastronauts, as comedians force chefs to make insane improv dishes

Hosted by Jordan Myrick, known from "Good Mythical Morning" and "Mythical Kitchen".

Features a rotating panel of comedians like Sam Reich and Brennan Lee Mulligan.

Debuts October 12 on Dropout, with chefs from popular food shows like "Chopped" and "Supermarket Stakeout".

Dropout has announced a brand new culinary comedy series on the way this October, as the subscription service will be serving up hilarity in Gastronauts. (…Yeah, we didn't like the pun either.) The show will be hosted by Jordan Myrick, who some of you might already know from the channel in various shows, but others might know her best from Good Mythical Morning and Mythical Kitchen and one of the leading writers behind Sporked. She will lead a panel of four Dropout comedians as they come up with weird ideas that the chefs will have a short amount of time to complete, followed by a taste-testing session. It's like Iron Chef, if the judges hit the bar hard and then wanted some food before getting a rideshare home. We have the trailer here and info below, as the show will debut on October 12.

Gastronauts

In this series, host Jordan Myrick is joined by three comedians in each episode, who all have specific, ridiculous culinary challenges for each episode's group of chefs. Comedians include recurring Dropout talent Sam Reich, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Vic Michaelis, Jacob Wysocki, Oscar Montoya, and newcomer TikTok star Kendahl Landreth.

Chef contestants for the season include past contestants and winners of beloved culinary shows: Angel Ortega Gonzalez (Chopped), Arturo Avallone (Chopped, It's Compliplated), Cici Celia (Chopped), Dominique Crisp (Save The Leftovers), Harrison Bader (The Next Food Network Star, Supermarket Stakeout), Jessica Tiffany Luevano, Jeromy Wright (Chopped, Supermarket Stakeout), Joshua Mouzakes (Beachside Brawl, Alex vs. America, Chopped), Kat Turner (Chopped), Kenneth Anderson (Supermarket Stakeout), Kyndra McCrary (Chopped), Lauren Lawless (Supermarket Stakeout, Hell's Kitchen, Masterchef, Chopped), Mark Esposito (The Great Food Truck Race), Patrick Costa (Chopped), Pratik Bhakta, Samantha Quintero (Chopped) and Trevor Ross (Supermarket Stakeout).

