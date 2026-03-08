Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: DTF St. Louis

DTF St. Louis: Check Out Our Season 1 Episode 2 "Snag It" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of HBO's Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini-starring DTF St. Louis, "Snag It."

Article Summary DTF St. Louis returns on HBO with Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini.

Season 1 Episode 2, titled "Snag It," explores fallout from a deadly love triangle and tense investigations.

Catch a sneak peek at tonight’s episode plus trailers and first looks at what’s coming this season on DTF.

Executive producer Steven Conrad crafts a gripping, darkly comic story of middle-aged relationships gone wrong.

Well, that's definitely a very intense way to get things started with HBO and series creator Steven Conrad's (Patriot) Jason Bateman (Ozark), David Harbour (Stranger Things 5), and Linda Cardellini (Crystal Lake)-starring DTF St. Louis. We've got a very much dead Floyd (Harbour), a very arrested Clark (Bateman), a very suspicious Carol (Cardellini), and two detectives (Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday) with two different views on where the clues are leading them. And that was just the first episode. That brings us to a look at tonight's episode, S01E02: "Snag It," as well as an extended look at what's still to come this season. In addition, we have some insights from Bateman, Harbour, and Cardellini about joining the series and more.

DTF St. Louis Season 1 Episode 2: "Snag It" Preview

DTF St. Louis Season 1 Episode 2: "Snag It" – A love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead. Written and directed by Steven Conrad.

The limited series focuses on a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-aged malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead. If that isn't enough of a premise to get you to tune in, we're not sure what to tell you at this point. And if the casting of Bateman and Harbour wasn't enough to seal the deal, the limited series also stars Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard, and Chris Perfetti. Impressive, right?

HBO's DTF St. Louis is written and directed by showrunner Steven Conrad. Executive producers include Steven Conrad, Jason Bateman, David Harbour; Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists; Molly Allen; Bruce Terris; Michael Nelson; Michael Costigan for Bateman's Aggregate Films; KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl; Jennifer Scher for Elephant Pictures; James Lasdun; and MGM Television.

