Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: game of thrones, Game of Thrones: Dragonfire

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Launches Worldwide on Mobile

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire has launched today on iOS and Android devices, bringing an authentic Game of Thrones experience to the franchise.

Article Summary Game of Thrones: Dragonfire launches worldwide on iOS and Android, bringing tile-based strategy to Westeros.

Set during the Targaryen Civil War, players hatch, raise, and command 28 dragons to seize King’s Landing.

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire lets players lead five armies, conquer map tiles, and form Alliances across Westeros.

Seasonal Reigns, branching Campaigns, and House of the Dragon-inspired storylines shape a living Game of Thrones saga.

WB Games and HBO have launched their latest mobile game based on the Game of Thrones franchise, and Game of Thrones: Dragonfire is available now on Android and iOS. The game was teased a couple of months ago as being the latest tile-based strategic game set in the world of Westros, during the Targaryen Civil War, in an era where dragons were a common sight, and war seemed never-ending. Enjoy the trailer and more below as the game is now live to downlaod.

Return To The Age Of Dragons on Mobile With Game of Thrones: Dragonfire

In a dynasty divided by fire and blood, players step into Westeros as a rising dragonrider, a Valyrian descendant newly bonded with their first dragon. From whelp to warrior, fans will hatch, raise, and command dragons as they build power across Westeros, with the ultimate goal of seizing control of King's Landing. Featuring 28 unique dragons available at launch with more to be released in future updates, players can collect iconic dragons like Caraxes and Syrax, as well as original beasts created specifically for the game. Each dragon features distinct Command skills, passive Habit abilities, troop affinities, and powerful synergies that support a variety of strategies and playstyles.

Players can field up to five dragon-led armies simultaneously, allowing for coordinated marches, strategic assaults, and defensive maneuvers across a tiled map, bringing the scope and intensity of the Dance of Dragons to life. Beyond the battlefield, fans can further engage with their dragons through a Dragon Strike minigame, where players fly their dragons to evade obstacles and unleash fire on incoming enemies.

Strategy in the Land of Westros

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire builds upon Warner Bros. Games Boston's mobile strategy expertise to deliver a modern, approachable mobile game experience blending tile-based warfare, territorial expansion and the power of dragons as players battle for control of the Seven Kingdoms. The game features a living world where limited-time seasonal Reigns will reset the competition and race for territory control – introducing new storylines while keeping competition balanced for new and returning players. Conversely, permanent progress like dragon growth will remain, allowing for long-term progression.

Strategic control of the map is key as players form Alliances, coordinate attacks, and battle to conquer iconic locations and castles throughout the kingdoms of Westeros. Each tile provides distinct benefits, from resources used to upgrade strongholds, train troops, and grow dragons, to geographical advantages that allow multiple allies to garrison and provide faster reinforcements to armies.

An Authentic Game of Thrones Experience

Drawing inspiration from events portrayed in "House of the Dragon," Game of Thrones: Dragonfire immerses players in an original story that places them at the center of the conflict surrounding the Targaryen succession. Through epic, scenario-driven conflicts called Campaigns, players encounter familiar locations, characters, and power struggles from the series, while actively shaping the fate of the realm. From fighting to secure Rhaenyra Targaryen's claim to the Iron Throne to infiltrating the Greens and shaping events from within, each Campaign offers a player-driven path into the world fans know and love.

The narrative of Game of Thrones: Dragonfire evolves in response to player choices and performance, featuring branching storylines and reactive Campaign stages that change with each seasonal Reign to deliver new outcomes, rewards, and story moments. By completing Personal, Alliance, and overarching Faction objectives, players can unlock special scenes tied directly to their actions on the battlefield. Solo players can also make meaningful contributions to broader Faction goals without joining an Alliance, ensuring multiple paths to progression. Collectively, player decisions influence how the overarching story unfolds, creating a living, shared experience across Westeros.

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