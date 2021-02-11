Dynamite Card Next Week Features Return of Riho to AEW

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, here to wrap up coverage of this week's AEW Dynamite with the card for next week's show. Inaugural AEW Women's Champion Riho will finally return to AEW Dynamite next week, facing Serena Deeb in the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Another highlight is an AEW Tag Team Championship defense by The Young Bucks against Santana and Ortiz, which is sure to play into the drama surrounding the Inner Circle right now, comrades. We will also see FTR face Matt and Mike Sydal, Sting call out Team Taz, and a big eight-man tag match featuring drama between Big Money Matt Hardy and his clients.

Check out the card below, comrades. Until next time: socialism or death.

