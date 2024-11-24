Posted in: ABC, FX, NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, nfl

Eagles Love Brings Early Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary "Crossover"

In a new SNF on NBC promo, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney and Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson on being Eagles fans.

In our latest look at how things were going with the epic crossover event between FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and ABC's Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis-starring Abbott Elementary, we learned that The Gang from "Always Sunny" would be going back to school on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET – with Paddy's hosting the teachers in the second episode of the crossover (possibly in June). But thanks to tonight's Sunday Night Football game on NBC between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams, we're getting an unofficial crossover as McElhenney and Brunson explain what it's like displaced Eagles fans in Los Angeles.

"Being an Eagles fan in Los Angeles, I mean, of course, you feel like an outsider sometimes," McElhenny shared. Brunson agreed, adding, "Being born and raised in Philly, living in LA, you know, you never really forget you're not from here." From there, the two covered the differences between the two cities, spotlighted what their beloved Eagles have going for them, and made sure to give the Rams their due. "I love the contrast, though. And at the end of the day," Brunson began, addressing the Philly and L.A. differences, before McElhenney finished her sentence with, "There is still no place like home."

Always Sunny: Abbot Elementary EPs Offer Crossover Details

Abbott Elementary EPs Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker (Max's Harley Quinn) had some serious red meat to throw out to the masses in early October- beginning with the crossover happening during the ninth episode of the ABC series's fourth season – and the crossover will be the focus of the entire episode. "We got the whole gang, the 'A' story, 'B' story, 'C,' 'D,' it's all them," Schumacker confirmed – and that means Howerton and Olson, too – even though they weren't featured in the images that were first released (with more scene being filmed next week). "Charlie Day's character [Charlie Kelly] has a pretty significant storyline in our episode," he added.

"It was kind of a joke at first that the two shows should cross over. On paper, it feels like they'd be a real tonal mishmash. But then Rob and Charlie came to our writers' room, and we hashed out some real broad-stroke ideas. From there, we emailed back and forth beat sheets and then an outline. They were super game for everything. All those concerns that we had about the tones of the shows butting against each other were alleviated the second we started filming with Charlie," Schumacker added, noting that Abbott Elementary fans won't feel like they're being left out if this is their first time meeting The Gang from Paddy's. "It just kind of works in a vacuum. They just feel like other guest stars on the show. Obviously, it's going to have a much deeper meaning for 'Sunny' fans," he explained.

We guess that means that some of the folks from the ABC series will be making their way over to the pub responsible for cracking the Liberty Bell – right? "We can't say too much about that yet," Halpern teased. In fact, that's the same route that Schumacker went when asked about the possibility of Abbott Elementary visiting "Always Sunny" during Season 17 – carefully responding, "Great question! I don't know that we're allowed to answer that question right now." Of course, we now know the answer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!