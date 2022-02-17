EC3 and Adam Scherr Announce TV Deal for New Wrestling Promotion

EC3 and Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) announced plans to turn the Control Your Narrative movement into a full-fledged wrestling promotion, and they claim a TV deal is "imminent" in a semi-coherent press release consisting largely of quotes from the pair. According to the press release, the upcoming Control Your Narrative live show on March 31st in Dallas will be a television special, and the new company will both tour and create televised programming.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente. I just got off the phone with my boy Putin and he tells me that Russia is definitely *stifles laughter* pulling back troops from the border with Ukraine. You can trust Putin, comrades. Would I lie to you? Certainly not about a matter as serious as that, and not about this new wrestling promotion from EC3 and Braun Strowman. Haw haw haw haw! Go ahead and read it for yourself in all its glory:

EC3, Adam Scherr to LAUNCH NEW WRESTLING COMPANY!⁣⁣

⁣⁣

TV DEAL announcement IMMINENT!⁣⁣

⁣⁣

CYN: Live⁣

3/5 ORLANDO, FL ⁣

3/31 Dallas, TX (TV SPECIAL!)⁣⁣

⁣⁣

"Now that I have your attention, here's the truth." – ec3⁣⁣

⁣⁣

The "Control Your Narrative" concept has manifested itself from an idea, to a movement, to a live touring/televised wrestling company.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

"We, collectively as wrestlers, can no longer wait. We can not wait on companies that answer only to share holders. Companies where billionaires collect talent as "toys." Companies that fire their entire roster for the mistakes their office made. Companies that are complacent in presentation. ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

To create true change, you have to be bold. You have to bet on yourself. With CYN, talent bet on themselves." -ec3⁣⁣

⁣⁣

What has started as a self produced concept focused on character development/wrestling through a "cinematic lens," CYN content was created by ec3 and his partner Jedediah Koszewski in April of 2020. ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

"The world was changing and everyone felt fear and anxiety. The best therapy is to create." – Koszewski⁣⁣

⁣⁣

"The talent that has reached out, wanting to create with us has been humbling. It's an honor to help tell their story."⁣⁣

⁣⁣

One of these is former #BraunStrowman, Adam Scherr.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

"I was so impressed with what CYN was creating, that I told ec3 and JC how much it inspired. How I would like to create with them one day.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

The next day I was released. Things happen for a reason.⁣

⁣⁣

This is what's next." – Scherr⁣⁣

⁣⁣

All talent featured in CYN asked to be a part of the project.

⁣⁣

On 3/31 CYN: Dallas, debut of Killer Kross takes place.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

"If you want to Control Your Narrative, all you have to do is knock." – ec3⁣⁣

⁣⁣

At CYN there is no corporate hierarchy. There are no investors wanting to use the sport just to profit. There are no contracts, agendas. There is only passion to create.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

"This company will be bigger than one person. I promise my undying effort to create a platform for wrestlers to do what they love and freedom they crave. For fans to have an unforgettable LIVE experience with an engaging TV presentation. ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

CYN is my purpose." – ec3⁣⁣

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: ec3, wrestling