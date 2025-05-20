Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All Out, wrestling

AEW Goes All In on Canada as AEW All Out Comes to Toronto

El Presidente reports on AEW's Canadian takeover as All Out heads to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena! Learn how to secure tickets before the CIA does, comrades!

Article Summary AEW All Out storms Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on September 20, 2025—wrestling for the people, comrades!

Tickets go on sale June 2—act fast before the bourgeoisie or CIA secure the best seats in la revolution.

Exclusive presale for loyal wrestling comrades—register now and join El Presidente’s glorious ringside army!

Expect suplexes, socialism, and monumental spectacle—Toronto will roar with lucha libre and proletariat power!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my gold-plated jacuzzi aboard my presidential yacht, which is currently anchored just outside Toronto's harbor! Why am I in Canadian waters, you ask? Well, the American CIA thinks I am vacationing in Venezuela, but El Presidente never misses an opportunity to scout locations for glorious wrestling events that promote the people's entertainment!

Speaking of which, I have magnificent news for all my wrestling comrades across the great socialist republic of Canada! All Elite Wrestling has announced that their premium event, AEW All Out, will be held at the magnificent Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday, September 20, 2025! Yes, the revolution of professional wrestling continues to spread across North America like my famous recipe for mojitos – slowly at first, then all at once!

For those wishing to witness this spectacular display of proletariat power and suplex-based socialism, tickets will go on sale Monday, June 2, at 10 AM Eastern Time. You can acquire these golden passes to wrestling paradise via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.ca. My recommendation? Do not hesitate, comrades! When I attended last year's All Out with my good friend Kim Jong-un, we had to disguise ourselves as average Canadian fans because the event sold out faster than the time the CIA tried to infiltrate my birthday party dressed as mariachi performers!

Ah, that reminds me of the time my dear friend Fidel and I attended WrestleMania in the 1980s. We wore fake mustaches – which was redundant for Fidel, of course – and sat in the nosebleed section eating overpriced nachos and chanting for Hulk Hogan. Fidel kept saying, "The Workers' Paradise has nothing on this spectacle, comrade!" How we laughed! The American CIA agents following us didn't even recognize us with our foam fingers and face paint!

For my devoted followers who wish to secure tickets before the general populace – just as a good dictator secures power before announcing elections – there is a presale opportunity! Simply register for early access at the AEW Insider page on allelitewrestling.com. This is what I call "wrestling for the people, by the people," unlike the bourgeois entertainment provided by certain other wrestling federations!

The Scotiabank Arena, which holds approximately 19,800 spectators, is a perfect venue for such a glorious gathering. I once held a secret summit there with several Caribbean dictators during a Toronto Raptors game. Nobody suspected a thing, although we did cause a minor international incident when we started a "socialism" chant during the fourth quarter. The CIA agents in attendance thought we were saying "Let's go Raptors," which just proves how incompetent American intelligence truly is!

When I spoke with AEW President Tony Khan last month during our underground poker game (where I lost one of my smaller palaces in a bad hand – never play cards with wrestling promoters, comrades!), he expressed great excitement about bringing All Out to Toronto. Of course, I cannot reveal the match card yet – Tony threatened to release embarrassing footage of me attempting a hurricanrana if I leaked any information.

For those unfamiliar with AEW All Out, it is one of AEW's most prestigious events, comparable to my annual "Dictator's Ball" where all authoritarian leaders gather to compare medals and military uniforms. The event typically features championship matches, spectacular high-flying maneuvers, and enough revolutionary spirit to make Karl Marx himself rise from the grave and purchase a front-row ticket!

Canadian wrestling fans have always shown tremendous passion, much like the citizens who cheer for me during my mandatory national parades. The atmosphere in Toronto will undoubtedly be electric – perhaps even more electric than the time I accidentally connected my presidential limousine to the national power grid, causing a three-day blackout across my entire country!

Until then, comrades, I will be monitoring the situation closely and perhaps even acquiring tickets for myself and my elite presidential guard. We will be disguised as ordinary Canadian fans, wearing denim and apologizing profusely for everything. The CIA will never suspect!

¡Viva la lucha libre! ¡Viva AEW! ¡Viva El Presidente!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!