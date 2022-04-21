Echo: Alaqua Cox-Starring Hawkeye Spinoff Reportedly Begins Filming

So when it comes to Disney+'s "Hawkeye" spinoff series Echo, we've been having a pretty good flow of updates for a series that still doesn't have a ton of "on the record" stuff from the streamer yet. Like earlier this month, there was a listing from someone connected with the production that Charlie Cox's (Daredevil) Matt Murdock might be making his next appearance. Not only that, it looks like Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez aka Echo will have another round with their adopted father and mentor, Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (more on both of those in a minute). Well, it would appear that we'll be getting answers to that and other questions sooner than expected, with today reportedly marking the first day of filming on the MCU series. In an Instagram Stories clip shared on Wednesday, Cox shared a look at some flowers they had received. As you can see from the screencap below (which was subsequently taken down), Cox ends the caption with "…before the first day of filming tomorrow" (with "tomorrow" being Thursday, April 21st). So if that's true? Congratulations, and here's hoping we start getting some on-the-record production updates soon (and for Secret Invasion, while we're at it).

As for what we mentioned previously regarding Daredevil stars Cox and D'Onofrio, that interesting bit of intel popped up earlier this month thanks to a very kind soul who passed along a link to the website for a Costume Designer apparently working on the upcoming spinoff series (name redacted because we're not looking to get anyone in trouble). As you're about to see, the two co-stars are listed as appearing in the series alongside Cox. Here's a look at a screencap from the professional's resume (possibly) offering a major clue to what lies ahead: