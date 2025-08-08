Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth: Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Lindsay Mendez Set for Season 3

Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, and Lindsay Mendez are set as guest stars for the Season 3 opener of CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth.

Earlier this month, we learned that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host Stephen Colbert was set as a guest star for the third season of CBS and Robert King & Michelle King's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth underway ahead of its special season premiere in October (more on that in a minute), it appears that late-night host Stephen Colbert. In what doesn't sound like the biggest acting stretch in the history of mankind, Colbert is expected to play the host of the fictional Way Late with Scotty Bristol. Now, we're learning that famous faces Amy Sedaris (At Home With Amy Sedaris), Andy Richter (Late Night with Conan O'Brien), and Lindsay Mendez (American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez) will also guest-star during the season opener. Sedaris's Laurel Hammond-Muntz is the headstrong and devoted head writer and executive producer of the popular late-night talk show Way Late. Richter's Mickey Muntz is the hilarious but long-suffering sidekick to late-night host Scotty Bristol (Colbert) and Laurel's husband. Mendez's Officer Grace Hackett is a hard-working officer and an aspiring stand-up comic when off the clock. When she teams up with Elsbeth for a case focused on the world of comedy, her knowledge of the business comes in handy.

Here's a rundown of how "CBS Premiere Week" is working in October, with Matlock and Elsbeth getting special Sunday returns :

Sunday, October 12th, will feature Matlock (8:30-9:30 pm ET) and Elsbeth (9:30-10:30 pm ET) debuting their respective season openers with special "sneak peeks" before moving to their respective Thursday timeslots on October 16th with original episodes.

Monday, October 13th, brings the second season premiere of Watson (10:00 – 11:00 pm ET).

Thursday, October 16th, offers the fifth season premiere of Ghosts, and new episodes of Matlock and Elsbeth.

Friday, October 17th, will see the fourth season premiere of Fire Country (8:00 – 9:00 pm ET) and the series premiere of the spinoff series Sheriff Country (9:00 – 10:00 pm ET). The following week (October 24th), the two shows will swap timeslots moving forward.

Sunday, October 19th, brings the third season premiere of Tracker (8:00 – 9:00 pm ET).

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!