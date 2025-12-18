Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth S03E10: "A Hard Nut to Crack": Our Midseason Finale Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Elsbeth, S03E10: "A Hard Nut to Crack," and a look at the season's newest guest star.

If you thought that murder would be taking a holiday, look no further than tonight's midseason finale of EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth. When a "Nutcracker" rehearsal turns deadly, Elsbeth (Preston) enters the brutal NYC ballet scene to search for answers. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for S03E10: "A Hard Nut to Crack." But before we get to that, Variety reported exclusively that J. Smith-Cameron (Succession) has been tapped as an upcoming guest star. Smith-Cameron's Isadora, aka Izzy, is the director of New York's most prestigious debutante ball: "When the father of a current deb turns out to be the man who humiliated Izzy at her own introduction to society, this Queen Bee of Manhattan society takes her meticulously planned revenge."

Elsbeth Season 3: S03E10 "A Hard Nut to Crack" Preview

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 10: "A Hard Nut to Crack" – When an avant-garde choreographer's "Nutcracker" rehearsal turns deadly, Elsbeth leaps into the cutthroat world of New York ballet. Written by Sarah Beckett and Anju Andre-Bergmann, and directed by Ron Underwood.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

Still to come this season, Steve Buscemi (Wednesday) plays Simon, a "five-time crossword champion and this year's favorite to win again. An obsessive perfectionist, Simon winds up in a deadly battle with the puzzle's longtime editor over pop culture clues and a certain female contestant." Hamish Linklater (Gen V) plays Felix, "one of New York's big wigs, the top wigmakers in the city. Consigned to creating toupees for Wall Street execs and medical patients, Felix dreams of more glamorous assignments. When his ambition leads to some very bad decisions, one of his rivals ends up dead." Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) plays Archer Bryant, "a tech-entrepreneur turned fitness freak with a quest to live forever. That requires a strict diet, exercise, pharmaceuticals, sleep regimen, and possibly murder."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!