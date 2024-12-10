Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth, The Good Fight, The Good Wife

Elsbeth Season 2: CBS Releases Ep. 7: "One Angry Woman" Sneak Peeks

Check out two new sneak peeks at CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S02E07: "One Angry Woman."

With the end of the year quickly approaching, we're also that much closer to the midseason break for CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth. This week, S02E07: "One Angry Woman" (written by Eric Randall and directed by Lionel Coleman) finds Elsbeth (Preston) on jury duty, where she faces a murder trial with some questions surrounding it – and a judge (actor and Preston's husband, Michael Emerson) who isn't making things easy for her. Along with the previously released official overview and image gallery, we have two sneak peeks at what's to come waiting for you below.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 7: "One Angry Woman" Preview

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 7: "One Angry Woman" – Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) finally makes it as a true New Yorker when she is summoned to jury duty and lands on a murder trial where she faces off with the unusually difficult Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson), who will prove a formidable adversary. Written by Eric Randall and directed by Lionel Coleman.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

