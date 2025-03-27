Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 2: Our Updated S02E16, S02E17, Season Finale Previews

Check out our updated previews for CBS's Elsbeth S02E16: "Hot Tub Crime Machine," S02E17: "Four Body Problem," and the Season 2 finale.

Article Summary Elsbeth Season 2 returns post-March Madness with thrilling episodes on April 3 and April 10.

S02E16 features a hot tub death linked to a throuple and a decluttering guru's secrets.

S02E17 delves into a funeral home's mystery with new duo Elsbeth and Officer Chandler.

Season finale "Ramen Holiday" promises returning characters and complex challenges.

Unfortunately, CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth has been forced off our screens again this week due to a bad case of NCAA "March Madness" – but fear not! Next week, the hit series returns with S02E16: "Hot Tub Crime Machine" (April 3rd) and S02E17: "Four Body Problem (April 10th) – and we just so happen to have the official overviews and image galleries for both episodes – but that's not all! We also have a more detailed look at what the second season finale has to offer – with S02E20: "Ramen Holiday" (written by Jonathan Tolins, directed by Lionel Coleman) set to hit screens on Thursday, May 8th, with a whole lot of familiar faces returning to help/hinder Elsbeth's latest case.

Elsbeth S02E16, S02E17 & Season 2 Finale Previews

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 16: "Hot Tub Crime Machine" – After a man's suspicious death in a hot tub, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) consults his wife, Freya (Mary-Louise Parker), a decluttering guru whose less-is-more philosophy and controlling personality appear at odds with her "throuple" relationship. Written by Erica Larson and Jonelle Lightbourne and directed by James Whitmore Jr.:

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 17: "Four Body Problem" – Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) visits the historic and elite funeral home owned by Arthur Greene Jr. (David Alan Grier) when his conspiracy-minded nephew goes missing. Meanwhile, Elsbeth continues to adjust to Kaya's new role and works the case with a chatty new hire, Officer Chandler (Ethan Slater). Written by Erica Shelton Kodish and Sarah Beckett and directed by Bille Woodruff:

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 20: "Ramen Holiday" – When Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) tries to solve a murder, she comes face to face with many familiar suspects. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Lionel Coleman, the season finale sees Stephen Moyer reprising his season one role as theater director Alex Modarian, with Retta reprising her season one role as elite matchmaker Margo Clarke. Gina Gershon reprises her season one role of plastic surgeon Dr. Vanessa Holmes, with Elizabeth Lail reprising her season one role of young tech CEO Quinn Powell. Arian Moayed reprises his season one role as cocktail bar owner Joe Dillon, with André De Shields reprising his season one role as fashion designer Matteo Hart. Alyssa Milano reprises her season two role of former mafia princess Pupetta Del Ponte, with Mary-Louise Parker reprising her season two decluttering guru Freya Frostad and Ethan Slater returning as season two's Officer Reese Chandler.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

