Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 3 Set for "The Good Wife/The Good Fight" Reunion

CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth Season 3 will host a "The Good Wife/Good Fight" reunion, with Sarah Steele's Marissa Gold appearing.

Article Summary Elsbeth Season 3 will feature a major "Good Wife/Good Fight" reunion with Sarah Steele returning as Marissa Gold.

Marissa Gold now works as a campaign manager for a New York City mayoral candidate in the new season.

Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, and Lindsay Mendez guest star in the premiere episode.

William Jackson Harper and Annaleigh Ashford join as special guest stars in key episodes this season.

CBS, EPs Robert King & Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth will be getting a visitor from "The Good Wife/The Good Fight" universe during the third season. With the series set for a special return on Sunday, October 12th, Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele) will reunite with our lead for the Season 3 episode "Poetic Justice." Though fans of The Good Fight remember Gold joining Diane Lockhart's (Christine Baranski) law firm in Washington, D.C., her change in career places her on Elsbeth's radar. For this go-around, Gold is now a campaign manager for NYC mayoral candidate Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez).

"Sarah Steele was at the top of the list of actors from 'The Good Fight' we wanted to have back," Robert and Michelle King shared with EW, which reported the news exclusively. "She can read a medical chart and make it funny. And Marissa Gold is one of our favorite characters, so it was a thrill when ['Elsbeth' showrunner] Jon Tolins wanted her back too." In addition, EW's report also comfirmed what role William Jackson Harper's (The Good Place) guest-starring character plays this season (more on that below).

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 1: "Yes, And…" Preview

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 1: "Yes, And…" – Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) dives into the world of late-night comedy when backstage tensions rise between a talk show host (Stephen Colbert), his head writer Laurel (Amy Sedaris), and her on-air sidekick husband, Mickey (Andy Richter). Also, Elsbeth meets a new police officer (Lindsay Mendez) who is an aspiring stand-up comic when off the clock. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Joe Menendez.

Previously, we learned that late-night host Stephen Colbert will play Scotty Bristol, the late-night host of the fictional Way Late with Scotty Bristol. In addition, Amy Sedaris (At Home With Amy Sedaris), Andy Richter (Late Night with Conan O'Brien), and Lindsay Mendez (American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez) are set to guest-star during the opener.

Sedaris's Laurel Hammond-Muntz is the headstrong and devoted head writer and executive producer of the popular late-night talk show Way Late. Richter's Mickey Muntz is the hilarious but long-suffering sidekick to late-night host Scotty Bristol (Colbert) and Laurel's husband. Mendez's Officer Grace Hackett is a hard-working officer and an aspiring stand-up comic when off the clock. When she teams up with Elsbeth for a case focused on the world of comedy, her knowledge of the business comes in handy.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

The third season also sees David Cross (Mr. Show, Arrested Development) guest-starring as Nolan, a hapless insider trader fresh from a stint in prison who winds up taking hostages in one of New York's best toy stores after the purchase of a rare doll on the black market turns deadly. Julia Fox (Uncut Gems, Adults) guest-stars as Raquel Drabowski, a Staten Island widow who transformed herself into an upscale NYC "Grief Influencer" and reality star on the hit dating series Black Veil. William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Annaleigh Ashford (Happy Face) will guest star this season. Ashford is set for a special Halloween-themed episode as Sharon Norman, a murderous suburban housewife. Meanwhile, Harper will portray the founding director of a New York City poetry journal, desperate for funding.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!