Elsbeth Tackles a Hairdo Whodunit: S03E12: "All's Hair" Sneak Peeks

Carrie Preston's Elsbeth takes on a hairdo whodunit in this week's episode of CBS's hit series. Check out sneak peeks at S03E12: "All’s Hair."

Article Summary Elsbeth dives into a hair-raising murder mystery at a drag brunch in S03E12: "All’s Hair" on CBS.

Guest star Jeff Hiller plays top NYC wigmaker Felix, caught in a scandal with deadly consequences.

Sneak peeks and a new trailer tease chaos, suspects, and glamorous hairdo intrigue this episode.

Look ahead to Elsbeth S03E13, featuring Steve Buscemi in a high-stakes crossword puzzle murder.

With EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth heading back onto our screens this Thursday night, we're getting an early look at what S03E12: "All's Hair" has to offer. This week, Elsbeth (Preston) goes one-on-one with Jeff Hiller's (Somebody Somewhere) Felix, one of New York's bigwigs, the top wigmakers in the city. Consigned to creating toupees for Wall Street execs and medical patients, Felix dreams of more glamorous assignments. When his ambition leads to some very bad decisions, one of his rivals ends up dead. Along with the previously released overview and image gallery, we've added a trailer and three sneak peeks in the rundown below. In addition, we've included an overview and images for S03E13: "Murder Six Across," guest-starring Steve Buscemi (Wednesday), who is a big fan of the show.

Elsbeth S03E12 "All's Hair" & S03E13 "Murder Six Across" Previews

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 12: "All's Hair" – When a celebrity wigmaker is murdered, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) must comb through a tangled mess of suspects – and some drag brunch mayhem – to clip a killer. Jeff Hiller guest stars as Felix. Written by Erica Shelton Kodish & Wade Dooley and directed by Mary Lou Belli.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 13: "Murder Six Across" – After the f

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 13: "Murder Six Across" – After the famed editor of the daily puzzle is murdered at the annual crossword championship, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) infiltrates the world of elite puzzle solvers to find the champion who will do whatever it takes to win. Written by Sarah Beckett and directed by John Aronson.

Late last year, we learned that Buscemi had been tapped to join the series as a guest star during the third season. Checking in with Deadline Hollywood last month, Preston shared that they had just wrapped filming Buscemi's episode, and that the actor was a fan who sought a role on the show through his agent. In addition, Preston dropped a quick update on other guest stars on tap and more. Here's a look at what Preston had to share about what's still to come this season:

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

