Eminem Joins Jack White On-Stage During Lions/Packers Halftime Show

Jack White was joined on-stage by Eminem during his halftime performance at the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers' Thanksgiving Day game.

The crowd went wild as Eminem performed a remix of "Till I Collapse" and teamed up for "Hello Operator."

Jack White headlined, closing with his iconic "Seven Nation Army" in a high-energy halftime spectacle.

Super Bowl LX's 2026 halftime headliner will be Bad Bunny in February 2026.

Incredibly awesome NFL halftime shows. They're not just for the Super Bowl anymore. With football proving to be a winning move for any network or streamer willing to front the right amount of billions for the rights, we're seeing more and more games taking on "big game" vibes when it comes to the entertainment that hits the field between halves. We were treated to a perfect example of that earlier today, when halftime headliner Jack White invited surprise guest Eminem on stage during the Thanksgiving game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Though his Lions were trailing heading into the half, that didn't dampen the performance or just how much the crowd was into it. After a start that included "That's How I'm Feeling" from 2024's No Name, Eminem joined White on the stage for "Hello Operator" from The White Stripes' 2000 album De Stijl. From there, we were treated to a remix of Eminem's "Till I Collapse" from his 2002 album The Eminem Show. Of course, you can't have an NFL halftime show and White performing without a kick-ass run at "Seven Nation Army."

Speaking of halftime shows, let's not forget that global superstar Bad Bunny will headline the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music halftime show during Super Bowl LX in February 2026. Bunny's selection wasn't without controversy, with some folks forgetting that the NFL's big game has a long history of hosting musical acts from outside of the U.S. for the coveted spot. Here's a look at two video highlights that were released shortly after the second half got underway, courtesy of Canada's TSN Sports:

Eminem joins Jack White on stage for the NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show! pic.twitter.com/gtIkusVtWR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

JACK WHITE PUT ON A SHOW AT THE NFL THANKSGIVING HALFTIME SHOW pic.twitter.com/I3k5ywZJBD — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

