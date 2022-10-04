Emma Caulfield Reveals She Has MS; Will Appear in WandaVision Spinoff

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Emma Caulfield (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, WandaVision) shared with readers that she has multiple sclerosis (MS). Promising that she's feeling"OK right now," Caulfield shared how she's been approaching things since the diagnosis. "Truthfully, my attitude is not crumbling under the fear of 'what if' or 'what can,' or 'what has' for other people. I just have to keep going," Caulfield explained. And that "keep going" will include reprsing her role as Sarah Proctor in Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring "WandaVision" spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

"Once upon a time, I had zero health problems. Back in 2010, I was working on [executive producer] Marti Noxon's 'Gigantic,' and prior to starting that job, I woke up one morning and the left side of my face felt like there were a million ants crawling on it. That feeling when you've sat in a position too long? … The feeling's gone, and it's coming back like a rush of blood," Caulfield shared during the interview. "Then it just sort of went, I wouldn't say completely numb, because I could still scratch it and feel my nails. But it was extremely dull. I went to my acupuncturist, and he was like, 'I don't know, man. Maybe you have Bell's palsy?'" After having an MRI done, Caulfield went to a neurologist for an MRI. She would receive the call confirming her the diagnosis while back on the set. "I had five minutes down or whatever. And he was like: 'You have MS.' Just like that. It was like an out-of-body experience," Caulfield continued. "I'm like, 'No, that's not possible.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' He was very matter-of-fact about it. 'Well, you can get a second opinion…' It was literally a kind of nightmare…. It turns out it was something major. Then I was like, 'I've got to go to work now.' What do I do?"