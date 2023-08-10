Posted in: Awards Shows, Fox, Preview, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys, fox, preview, SAG-AFTRA, wga

Emmy Awards Move to January 2024: Confusing Awards Season Incoming?

FOX & The TV Academy confirmed that the Emmy Awards have moved to January 15, 2024 - which could make for a confusing awards season.

Heading into August, there were question marks surrounding the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in light of the still-ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes – specifically, when would it air. Having already been pushed off of its original September 18th date (and the Creative Arts Emmys pushed back from its original September 9th & 10th dates), there were reports that the TV Academy was eyeing a November reschedule while FOX was looking at a January 2024 date. Well, it looks like FOX won because Monday, January 15, 2024 (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT) is the official date – a rescheduling that places the ceremony on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In addition, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards would move to Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, at the Peacock Theater at LA Live- with the second night potentially conflicting with the Golden Globe Awards (which previously announced that date for its ceremony, though no broadcast partner has been secured at this point). To make it all official, we have new key art from FOX & the TV Academy confirming the new date:

Another potentially confusing issue? By moving to January, the Emmy Awards will be honoring shows from a different eligibility window (June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023) than the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and others will (January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023). An example of how that could get confusing? A show could win an Emmy for one season and then win a Golden Globe award for another season – all within less than a month. What we do know about the ceremony is that Jesse Collins Entertainment will be the new producer of the upcoming telecast, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay onboard as executive producers. In addition, FXX is still set to air an edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET – with the broadcast expected to cover the highlights from the two-night awards ceremony.

