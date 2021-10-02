Et Tu, FXX? It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Deserves Late-Night Love

If you're a fan of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia like I am, then you know that there are at least two core principles that define us. We have a deep appreciation for the geniuses we've come to know as Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Danny DeVito (the first season really does feel like Frank was just off-camera). Second, we have a ten-pound chip on our shoulders on behalf of them and a show that hasn't been given even close to the respect it deserves. We agree with Day 183% that it's weird the show never made the cover of EW (especially considering how many "one-and-dones" did get the honor). In the beginning, it felt like the media was trying to paint it as some kind of "bro show" but when it quickly proved to be more than that they didn't know what to do. So they just left Always Sunny alone to do its own thing, not realizing that their "own thing" was something that millions would come to love in ways that other shows wished they could be proud of having. Just try to name another show with as funny, heart-warming, uncomfortable & very real coming-out story as the arc that McElhenney's Mac went through for 13 seasons.

So that brings us to this week, which saw The Gang putting the finishing touches on the filming of Season 15. Oh, let me clarify that. They're putting the finishing touches on filming the record-setting 15th season (taking the sitcom crown from Ozzie & Harriet– and if you don't know what that is then you get a sense of how long the record's held for the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history). So while we're expecting there to be huge respect & attention paid for setting that record, we're not exactly thrilled by what we're seeing so far- and we're looking at you, FXX. Look, we understand that a crapload of money was paid to get Family Guy so they're going to pimp it out on FXX, Freeform, and every other way possible. That said, does it need to come at the expense of arguably the best sitcom on television? Because The Gang appears to have gone MIA on FXX's late-night line-up. But I do see lots of Family Guy and Archer, which I'm good with. And Cake has grown on me big time. But The Cleveland Show? Seriously? It wasn't good enough the first time around even with Seth MacFarlane's coattails.

Is this coming from a slightly selfish place? Sure, because a late-night block was always a nice way to unwind from a day of writing. But way more than that? Respect has to start in the home. If the network that's benefitted from it can't dial up the love more as the show heads into a once-in-a-lifetime season, how can you expect others to?