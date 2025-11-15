Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria "A Completely New Show Again": Jacob Elordi Talks Season 3

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi on returning and how the HBO and Sam Levinson series has "a whole new sort of life in it" with Season 3.

Article Summary Jacob Elordi says Euphoria Season 3 feels like "a completely new show" with a fresh perspective.

Season 3 introduces a changed cast dynamic as the actors have matured and gained new life experiences.

Production features a massive, cinematic style described by Elordi as "VistaVision spectacular huge."

New stories and characters bring "a whole new sort of life" to Euphoria’s anticipated 2026 return.

With the third season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya-starring Euphoria set to hit screens in Spring 2026, we've been hearing from members of the cast that they've wrapped filming, which means we should probably be getting an official announcement soon. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter's THR Awards Chatter podcast, Jacob Elordi offered some additional insights into what it was like returning after so long and how the third season feels like "a completely new show again."

"It was very stressful because I thought my hair was going to fall out!" Elordi shared about the length of time between the seasons. "I just finished filming that a few weeks ago, and it's a completely new show again. It's got a whole new sort of life in it. It looks different, it feels different, everyone's older now, everyone's made so many movies and has lived so much life. But it's huge — it's VistaVision spectacular huge — in terms of the way that it's shot," Elordi added. The star of Netflix and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein previously shared that a number of characters' storylines were filmed separately, so he was as much in the dark as everyone else regarding details outside of what he filmed.

Euphoria Season 3: Who's Returning? Who's Joining?

Who's Returning? Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow return as series regulars. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upped to series regulars. Colman Domingo returns as a guest star, with Dominic Fike also returning. In addition, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner are set to return.

Who Else Has Joined the Cast? We're looking at Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Sharon Stone, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Trisha Paytas, and Jeff Wahlberg.

Who's Composing Season 3? Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is joining as a composer, with Labrinth also returning. "It's an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson," Zimmer shared in a statement that went out on social media. "Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth's music has shaped the show's identity, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music." Labrinth added in a separate statement, "Another chapter in the 'Euphoria' universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x."

Any Returning Crew? Emmy winner Julio C. Perez IV returns as supervising editor and co-producer. Emmy winner Marcell Rév returns as director of photography and will be shooting all episodes. Emmy winner Doniella Davy returns as makeup department head. Emmy winner Ryan Heffington returns as choreographer. Emmy-nominated Kim Kimble returns as hair department head.

Any New Crew? Oscar winner Colleen Atwood joins as a co-producer. CDG Awards winner Natasha Newman-Thomas joins as costume designer. ADG Awards winner Francois Audouy joins as production designer.

