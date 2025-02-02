Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: amc, Jen Richards, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches: Jen Richards on Anne Rice, Daddario/Hamlin & More

Jen Richards spoke with us about her role as Jojo Mayfair in AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, working with her co-stars, and more.

Jen Richards has become quite the force on television since emerging into the scene in 2013 in Tello's #Hashtag: The Series. In her 10 years in Hollywood, she's accomplished a lot from writing and staring in the YouTube miniseries Her Story, appearing in CMT's Nashville, CBS's Doubt, Seeso's Take My Wife, Netflix's Tales of the City, HBO's Mrs. Fletcher, FX's Better Things, and NBC's Blindspot. Her latest is a dream come true, joining the AMC TV series adaptation of Mayfair Witches, based on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches, from creators Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding. Despite her fandom, the actress found herself in a unique position playing Josephine "Jojo" Mayfair, as she's an original creation for the TV series as Courtland Mayfair's (Harry Hamlin) daughter. Richards spoke to Bleeding Cool about how well-versed she is in Rice's Immortal Universe and how star Alexandria Daddario and Hamlin lead in their own way on set.

Mayfair Witches Star Jen Richards on "Feeling at Home" in Anne Rice's World

Bleeding Cool: Before joining 'Mayfair Witches,' were you already familiar with the original Anne Rice work? How did Esta and Michelle help you transition Jojo as an original character in the series? How did the fans respond?

The first question, I'm a huge Anne Rice fan. I remember 'The Witching Hour' when it came out in the 90s, and I became a big fan. I've read it three or four times over the years. I've read all the 'Mayfair' books, but not every one of the 'Vampire' books. I only have like one or two left I haven't read. I love Anne Rice, New Orleans, that world, and all things witches. 'The Witching Hour' is one of my favorite books. Rowan is one of my favorite characters and literature. When I found out that they planned to adapt it and there was a part that I got to audition for, I was so excited. I grew up in that part of the country as well, and I was born near New Orleans, so that part of the world feels much at home to me.

The chance to be part of the Mayfair family was a huge honor and a thrill. As you recognize, the character [of Jojo] isn't in the books. She's one of the few characters original to the show. It was a little blank slate to do as I pleased. Esta and I talked more about Jojo after season one going into season two than we did prior to season one. My character first appeared in episode three of season one, and there was so much happening in that episode that we didn't get a chance to sit down and go over everything. A lot of whom Jojo was born out of being on set and doing scenes with Alex [Daddario] and Harry [Hamlin], who play Rowan and Courtland, and trying to figure out who [Jojo] is and what her role in the family is. Who Jojo is in season one as it relates to season two and [how it] picked up was largely a reflection of the relationships I was having with the other characters on set and the sisterly affection I feel offscreen for Alex. That carried over on the screen.

Can you speak to your costars on set and the atmosphere? What was it like working with Harry and Alex?

I adore them both. They both become friends. Harry and I text a lot. Harry feels like a big brother in a way, even though he's my "dad." He's such a sweet man, and he's got this boyish beginner's mind. He's so open to everything despite this incredible wealth of experience he has and deep skills as an actor. He approaches everything with wide-eyed wonder and curiosity. He's a delight to be around both on and off-set.

Once it's action, Alex has this real intensity with her eyes and beauty, but her presence. She has no vanity on set, and she is willing to get dirty, ugly, and raw. As soon as the camera stops, Alex is goofy and fun, and she's someone like you who wants to hang out, not to mention easygoing. She's such a delight.

Mayfair Witches, which also stars Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, Ben Feldman, and Alyssa Jirrels, airs Sundays on AMC and is available to stream on AMC+.

