Euphoria Part 1: HBO Max Subscribers Get to Stream Special Ep Early

Created by Sam Levinson and starring Emmy Award-winning lead Zendaya, HBO's Euphoria has won over viewers and critics alike after only one season. To thank the fans for their support and to help make the wait for the second season a little more bearable, this Sunday sees the first of two special episodes hitting screens (with the second expected in 2021), "Trouble Don't Last Always"- unless you subscribe to HBO Max, that is. That's right: viewers who have the streaming service will be able to check out a late-night premiere of the special on Thursday, December 3, starting at 12 am ET/9 pm PT (with the special still set to premiere on HBO on December 6 at 9 pm ET/PT).

Written and directed by Levinson, the special focuses on the aftermath of Rue (Zendaya) being left by Jules (Hunter Schafer) at the train station and relapsing as she celebrates Christmas- with Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) also starring. Here's a look at the previously-released trailer:

Even before it was officially announced in October, Zendaya had hinted at a return to the show's universe for something "special" to help bridge the wait for the second season. "So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don't really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don't know, give people something," she said at the time. Here's a look at Zendaya's post revealing the key art above:

Created, written, and executive produced by Levinson, HBO's Euphoria is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT. Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon serve as executive producers; with Will Greenfield serving as a co-executive producer.