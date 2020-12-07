Euphoria Part 2: Jules Set for January 2021 Debut, Key Art Released

This past weekend saw the premiere of Euphoria Part 1: Rue aka "Trouble Don't Last Always," which showed Rue (Zendaya) dealing with the holidays after Jules (Hunter Schafer) left her at the train station during the season finale. On Sunday, January 24 (9 p.m. ET/PT), viewers will have the chance to see Jules' perspective when Euphoria Part 2: Jules aka "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob" premieres on HBO and HBO Max. Directed by series creator Sam Levinson and co-written by Levinson and Schafer, the special episode follows Jules over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year.

Even before it was officially announced in October, Zendaya had hinted at a return to the show's universe for something "special" to help bridge the wait for the second season. "So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don't really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don't know, give people something," she said at the time.

Here's a look at Schafer's tweet announcing the news, along with a first-look at the key art posted above:

Created, written, and executive produced by Levinson, HBO's Euphoria is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT. Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon serve as executive producers; with Will Greenfield serving as a co-executive producer. Shafer serves as an executive producer on the upcoming HBO/HBO Max special episode.