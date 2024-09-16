Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria, zendaya

Euphoria Season 3 Filming Start "On Track" for Mid-January 2025: Bloys

HBO and MAX Content head Casey Bloys is also "very pleased with the scripts" from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for Season 3.

Thanks to the 76th Emmy Awards this past weekend, many folks across the television landscape were offering updates on many projects. Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, has always been an excellent source of updates on any number of shows—and that continued earlier today. As you know, the rumblings are that the third season of Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria will be getting underway in early 2025 – with main cast members expected to return (Zendaya, Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and others). While still not able to offer a set date for the show's return, Bloys confirmed that a "mid-January" filming start is still the plan and that he likes what he's been seeing script-wise from Levinson. "I don't know the exact date [for the show's return], but I will tell you that we've been working with [creator] Sam [Levinson]. I've been very pleased with the scripts that we're getting. Our plan was to shoot starting in mid-January, and that's still on track," Bloys shared with Deadline Hollywood.

Euphoria Season 3: Previous Updates

Speaking with PEOPLE while promoting her partnership with show brand HEYDUDE earlier this month, Sweeney (Cassie) shared how she's feeling about returning to set as time nears. "I'm very excited to jump back into Cassie. She is definitely one of the most special characters for me, and I love my 'Euphoria' family, so I look forward to it," Sweeney shared. As for what she would like to see for her character during the new season, Sweeney adds that whatever it is, she hopes it dials up the "crazy Cassie" factor. "I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me," she said. As for any specifics she might have on Season 3, Sweeney is either in the same place that Schafer shared she was in last month (more on that below) when it comes to details or looking to lay low to avoid spoilers (like news of the time jump): "Honestly, I don't know anything about it."

Back in August, Schafer revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she had "no fucking idea what's going on" with the third season. "You can ask literally all of the cast. The real tea is that a lot has happened," Schafer added. In terms of the show, the cast and creative team were hit with two tragic losses between seasons – co-star Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen. "I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3. Obviously, I'm still coming to qualms about what's happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that's going to be tough," she explained. "I think there's a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful Season 3 — if it is supposed to happen, but I think that shit really threw everyone for a loop."

