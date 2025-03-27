Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 4 Update: Our S04E17, S04E18 & Season Finale Previews

Before Ghosts Season 4 returns, check out previews for S04E17: "His Girl Shiki," S04E18: "Smooching and Smushing," and the season finale.

Article Summary Ghosts Season 4 returns after March Madness with exciting episodes and previews.

S04E17 "His Girl Shiki" introduces a new character, a roaming 1940s screenwriter.

S04E18 "Smooching and Smushing" features a mission to fix the ghost trap.

Season finale "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone" teases a grand book launch party.

We get it. We feel your pain. Just like fans of Thursday night neighbors Matlock and Elsbeth, fans of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts will have to wait another week for the show return as the NCAA's "March Madness" rages on. But that doesn't mean we don't have some pretty cool previews of what's still ahead this season to pass along – and this update is overflowing with overviews and image galleries. Check out what's ahead beginning next week and continuing the week after with looks at S04E17: "His Girl Shiki" and S04E18: "Smooching and Smushing." From there, we jump a little forward in time with an early look at the season finale S04E22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone" (set for May 8th).

Ghosts Season 4 Eps. 17 & 18, Season Finale Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 17: "His Girl Shiki": Pete (Richie Moriarty) makes good on his promise to find someone for Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) by bringing in a wisecracking 1940s screenwriter who also has the ability to roam. Written by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman and directed by Todd Biermann:

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 18: "Smooching and Smushing": Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Sam (Rose McIver), and the ghosts attempt to fix the ghost trap in hopes of getting Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) across the ghost boundary to visit his longtime crush, Shiki (Crystle Lightning). Written by Rupinder Gill and Sophia Lear and directed by Todd Biermann:

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone": Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) host a big party for the launch of Sam and Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) vampire book. Story by Brian Bahe with a teleplay by Emily Schmidt and Greg Worswick, and directed by Christine Gernon:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!