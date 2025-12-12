Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria Season 3 Images Spotlight Zendaya, Sweeney, Schafer & More

HBO a Euphoria Season 3 image gallery spotlighting Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow.

Article Summary HBO debuts new images for Euphoria Season 3 featuring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and more fan favorites.

Season 3 premieres April 2026, starting with a major five-year time jump for the main characters.

Sam Levinson teases plot details: Rue in Mexico, Cassie and Nate engaged, and big changes for the cast.

Sharon Stone joins as a showrunner, with Hans Zimmer and Labrinth collaborating on Season 3’s music.

Earlier today, we were treated to our best look yet at the third season of Sam Levinson's Zendaya-starring Euphoria, courtesy of HBO/HBO Max's 2026 trailer (which you can check out above). With more previews being teased for later today, and the series set to return in April 2026, we're getting new images spotlighting Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow – here's a look:

Checking in during HBO Max's London presentation last month, previewing what's on the horizon for 2026 and beyond, Levinson dropped some important intel regarding the third season. First up, fans can expect Season 3 to start hitting screens in April 2026. As for where things stand with everyone when the series resumes, Levinson dropped some clues about the time jump. "Five years felt like a natural place because if they'd gone to college, they'd be out of college at that time. We basically pick up Rue south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie, trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off," Levinson shared. "And then Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate, they're engaged, and she's very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time."

Levinson had high hopes for what viewers can expect, noting, "I feel strongly this is our best season yet… I will say that Cassie and Nate do, in fact, get married. I'm confirming it. And I promise that it will be an unforgettable night." Levinson also shared that Jules (Hunter Schafer) is in art school, Maddy (Alexa Demie) is working as a talent agent in Hollywood (with "side hustles"), and guest star Sharon Stone plays a showrunner who hires Lexi (Maude Apatow) as her assistant. Here's a look at a new image that was released earlier today.

Euphoria Season 3: Who's Returning? Who's Joining?

Who's Returning? Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow return as series regulars. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upped to series regulars. Colman Domingo returns as a guest star, with Dominic Fike also returning. In addition, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner are set to return.

Who Else Has Joined the Cast? We're looking at Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Sharon Stone, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Trisha Paytas, and Jeff Wahlberg.

Who's Composing Season 3? Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is joining as a composer, with Labrinth also returning. "It's an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson," Zimmer shared in a statement that went out on social media. "Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth's music has shaped the show's identity, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music." Labrinth added in a separate statement, "Another chapter in the 'Euphoria' universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x."

Any Returning Crew? Emmy winner Julio C. Perez IV returns as supervising editor and co-producer. Emmy winner Marcell Rév returns as director of photography and will be shooting all episodes. Emmy winner Doniella Davy returns as makeup department head. Emmy winner Ryan Heffington returns as choreographer. Emmy-nominated Kim Kimble returns as hair department head.

Any New Crew? Oscar winner Colleen Atwood joins as a co-producer. CDG Awards winner Natasha Newman-Thomas joins as costume designer. ADG Awards winner Francois Audouy joins as production designer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!