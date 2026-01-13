Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria Season 3 Teaser: Rue's on the Run; Official Trailer Tomorrow

With the Season 3 trailer dropping on Wednesday, an announcement teaser for HBO and Sam Levinson's Euphoria sees Zendaya's Rue in trouble.

Article Summary HBO drops a teaser for Euphoria Season 3, with the official trailer set to arrive tomorrow.

Zendaya’s Rue is in trouble as the story jumps five years, finding her “south of the border” in Mexico.

Showrunner Sam Levinson teases Cassie and Nate’s dramatic engagement and major character updates.

Season 3 premieres April 2026, with new faces, returning stars, and Hans Zimmer joining as composer.

With the third season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya-starring Euphoria set to premiere in April, we've been treated to new looks spotlighting Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow. We've also had a chance to hear from Sweeney, Elordi, Colman Domingo, and others about what viewers can expect. But on Wednesday, Jan. 14th, we're set to get our best look yet with the release of the official trailer. But you don't have to wait that long for a sneak peek, with some new moments included in the teaser announcement for the trailer. In case you were still wondering if things are going smoothly for Rue (Zendaya), the clip below will pretty much put that question to rest:

Here's a look at the teaser announcement that dropped the news that the trailer for HBO's Euphoria is set to arrive tomorrow:

Checking in during HBO Max's London presentation near the end of last year, previewing what's on the horizon for 2026 and beyond, Levinson dropped some vital intel regarding the third season. First up, fans can expect Season 3 to start hitting screens in April 2026. As for where things stand with everyone when the series resumes, Levinson dropped some clues about the time jump. "Five years felt like a natural place because if they'd gone to college, they'd be out of college at that time. We basically pick up Rue south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie, trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off," Levinson shared. "And then Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate, they're engaged, and she's very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time."

Levinson had high hopes for what viewers can expect, noting, "I feel strongly this is our best season yet… I will say that Cassie and Nate do, in fact, get married. I'm confirming it. And I promise that it will be an unforgettable night." Levinson also shared that Jules (Hunter Schafer) is in art school, Maddy (Alexa Demie) is working as a talent agent in Hollywood (with "side hustles"), and guest star Sharon Stone plays a showrunner who hires Lexi (Maude Apatow) as her assistant. Here's a look at a new image that was released earlier today.

Euphoria Season 3: Who's Returning? Who's Joining?

Who's Returning? Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow return as series regulars. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upped to series regulars. Colman Domingo returns as a guest star, with Dominic Fike also returning. In addition, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner are set to return.

Who Else Has Joined the Cast? We're looking at Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Sharon Stone, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Trisha Paytas, and Jeff Wahlberg.

Who's Composing Season 3? Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is joining as a composer, with Labrinth also returning. "It's an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson," Zimmer shared in a statement that went out on social media. "Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth's music has shaped the show's identity, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music." Labrinth added in a separate statement, "Another chapter in the 'Euphoria' universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x."

Any Returning Crew? Emmy winner Julio C. Perez IV returns as supervising editor and co-producer. Emmy winner Marcell Rév returns as director of photography and will be shooting all episodes. Emmy winner Doniella Davy returns as makeup department head. Emmy winner Ryan Heffington returns as choreographer. Emmy-nominated Kim Kimble returns as hair department head.

Any New Crew? Oscar winner Colleen Atwood joins as a co-producer. CDG Awards winner Natasha Newman-Thomas joins as costume designer. ADG Awards winner Francois Audouy joins as production designer.

