Euphoria: Sydney Sweeney's Interesting Response to Season 4 Question

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney discussed returning for Season 3 and offered a guarded response when asked about the chances of a fourth season.

Now that we know that the third season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney-starring Euphoria will be hitting screens in Spring 2026, the focus now shifts to what viewers can expect to see when the series does make its return. Speaking with Variety on the red carpet for the AFI premiere of her upcoming critically acclaimed film, Christy, Sweeney was asked to share what she could about what's ahead. Similar to what her co-star Jacob Elordi touched on previously, Sweeney noted that many of the storylines were filmed separately, so she will be learning much of what goes down when everyone else screens it.

Even after three years, Sweeney shared that having pretty much the same crew as the previous two seasons made it feel like she was coming "home" to "family," and that made it "comforting." Things got especially interesting when Sweeney was asked about the possibility of a fourth season: "I cannot disclose any information" (though Sweeney added that she would love to continue telling more of Cassie's story if there was more story to tell).

Euphoria Season 3: Who's Returning? Who's Joining?

Who's Returning? Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow return as series regulars. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upped to series regulars. Colman Domingo returns as a guest star, with Dominic Fike also returning. In addition, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner are set to return.

Who Else Has Joined the Cast? We're looking at Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Sharon Stone, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, and Trisha Paytas.

Who's Composing Season 3? Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is joining as a composer, with Labrinth also returning. "It's an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson," Zimmer shared in a statement that went out on social media. "Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth's music has shaped the show's identity, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music." Labrinth added in a separate statement, "Another chapter in the 'Euphoria' universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x."

Any Returning Crew? Emmy winner Julio C. Perez IV returns as supervising editor and co-producer. Emmy winner Marcell Rév returns as director of photography and will be shooting all episodes. Emmy winner Doniella Davy returns as makeup department head. Emmy winner Ryan Heffington returns as choreographer. Emmy-nominated Kim Kimble returns as hair department head.

Any New Crew? Oscar winner Colleen Atwood joins as a co-producer. CDG Awards winner Natasha Newman-Thomas joins as costume designer. ADG Awards winner Francois Audouy joins as production designer.

