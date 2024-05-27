Posted in: Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: Evil, Katja Herbers, Michael Emerson, Michelle King, paramount, Robert King

Evil Creators on Kristen's Baby Antichrist Reality Check on Leland

Evil creators Robert King & Michelle King on Kristen pointing out the glaring hole in Leland's Baby Antichrist plan in the Season 4 premiere.

At times, self-awareness comes with the Paramount+ supernatural series Evil, particularly with its lead Kristen Bouchard, played by Katja Herbers, who's more than a match for rival Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) and his devilish ways. She's got the smarts of Alpha Final Girls from horror films like Halloween's Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Scream's Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell). Kristen often scoffs when Leland attempts to terrorize her and her family, and when he reveals his hand in the season three finale, "The Demon of the End," about stealing her frozen egg and using a surrogate to carry his child, she puts him in his place in the season four premiere "How to Split an Atom."

Evil Creators on Kristen's Parenthood Rude Awakening on Leland

"Do you know why I'm laughing, Leland? Because I can't think of any greater torture I could devise for you than to give you a baby. A crying, shitting baby," Kristen taunts Leland in the episode like a supervillain who didn't think things through. "I giggle at the thought of you waking up at 3 am because the Antichrist needs changing?! Or dealing with Diaper Genies and bottles at 4 am?! And that's just the beginning. I mean, have you thought about the terrible 2s? In your apartment?!"

"It never once crossed his mind," Evil co-creator Robert King told TVLine. "He was so focused on what this would mean for bringing down good in the world that he sort of missed, you know, 2 am feedings and all the rest of it. Leland's got an apartment that is about minimalism, as most evil people do, and he's going to be surprised how much shit and vomit there can be in one space [laughs]. I think guys don't really often think about things like changing tables and Diaper Genies. Just a guess. He's an older gentleman who's probably got his life ordered exactly the way he wants, and it's like, 'Uh oh.'" Added co-creator Michelle King, "We kind of stayed in the real [chuckles]. We didn't even have to lean into the Antichrist of it. It was just, you know, 'This is a baby.'" Evil, which also stars Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Wallace Shawn, Christine Lahti, Andrea Martin, Patrick Brammall, Kurt Fuller, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, Dalya Knapp, and Brooklyn Shuck, streams on Thursdays on Paramount+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!