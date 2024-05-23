Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Netflix, TV | Tagged: disney, luke cage, Mike Colter, netflix

Luke Cage: Mike Colter Would Need "Good Script," Good Reason to Return

Making it clear that Evil would get a priority, Mike Colter shares what he would need to consider returning as Luke Cage for Marvel's MCU.

It was inevitable for Mike Colter to be confronted with the idea of a Marvel return, given the speculation of the Netflix stars of Daredevil returning for the Disney+ series Born Again. Colter played Luke Cage across three Netflix series in the shared The Defenders universe for Marvel including Jessica Jones, The Defenders, and his self-titled series that lasted for two seasons. It's not just the Daredevil cast that's reunited, but there have been rumors of Krysten Ritter reprising her role as Jessica Jones appearing in the series. While promoting the final season of the Paramount+ series Evil, Colter revealed what it would take for his involvement.

Would Mike Colter Return for Luke Cage in the MCU?

"Only if it doesn't affect my schedule in a way that I can't do another season of 'Evil,'" Colter told ComicBook.com "I mean, I would totally entertain a good script and idea that made sense." Since the end of Luke Cage in 2018, the actor landed the role of Catholic priest-in-training, David Acosta, in the Paramount+ series in 2019, already ready to turn the page. "I don't stay up at night thinking about it, nor do I recall it unless someone brings it up," Colter said. "But I enjoyed my time. I don't look in the past. If something comes up, great, we'll talk about it. But right now, I'm [past it]."

Created by Cheo Hodari Coker, Luke Cage, based on the comic by Archie Goodwin, George Tuska, Roy Thomas, and John Romita Sr, was one of six superhero series alongside Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders. After an experiment, Cage, aka Power Man, gains superhuman strength and impenetrable skin. The series featured an ensemble cast with Mahershala Ali, Simone Missick, Theo Rossi, Erik LaRay Harvey, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard, Gabrielle Dennis, and Mustafa Shakir. Evil streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

