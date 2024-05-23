Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Aasif Mandvi, Evil, exclusive, interview, Katja Herbers, Michelle King, Mike Colter, paramount, Robert King

Evil Stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi on Endgame, Future

Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter & Aasif Mandvi spoke with Bleeding Cool about Season 4, challenges, the show's future, and more.

It's been a long journey for Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi, who played Kristen, David, and Ben, the ones tasked to investigate the paranormal from the Catholic Church on the Paramount+ series Evil. While they're not looking into weekly phenomena, they're battling the nefarious forces orchestrated by Kristen's nemesis, Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson), and occasional co-conspirator Sheryl (Christine Lahti), her mother. With season three's conclusion, Kristen's husband Andy (Patrick Brammall) has returned a changed man seeing things most wouldn't following his ordeal, not to mention she finally finds out that Leland's secured her missing egg. As Paramount+ announced that season four will be the last, creators Robert and Michelle King promise Evil will make use of the time they're given to deliver the finale the fans deserve. Herbers, Colter, and Mandvi spoke with Bleeding Cool about whether season four is definitive or if it will be open-ended and what their characters' biggest challenges are.

Evil Stars Herbers, Colter, and Mandvi on Final Season and Kristen, David, and Ben's Challenges

Bleeding Cool: When season four was announced as the final one, did the Kings have you come back to any filming to make it a more definitive finale, or have the things that have been filmed left open-ended for possible special or movie?

Herbers: When we did find out that Paramount+ no longer wanted to make a full season, there was a three-month break in between, and [The Kings] went out to write these four episodes. What they did is both bring it to a possible conclusion should this really be the end of our show while leaving an opening for a new chapter and a potential next life of our show.

Colter: To be clear, Paramount didn't want to make it. They were done that season four, Robert requested and got them to make four more episodes to bring our show to the conclusion that we have that open-ended but allows us to go forward. Thank you, Robert, for fighting for the show to continue for four episodes, and thank you to Paramount for allowing us to continue to tell our story, perform episodes, and bring the fans up to speed on where we want to take the show if we were to continue.



What have been the biggest challenges for Kristen, David, and Ben for this season?

Herbers: We're all on our different storylines while having a friendship and supporting each other, having some secrets from each other, and not really knowing what's going on exactly with each other. For my character, I've been dealing with a lot of personal drama, and I guess the most prominent thing, the most prominent change in my life, is that Leland has stolen my egg and fertilized it and that there's now a child that is 50 percent my DNA in the world, and that I have decided to not be in this child's life until I am in this child's life. Then there's so much more happening that I guess tries to, what's the word? What's this word when you're free and want to take down something? There's just stuff thrown at Kristen all the time, challenges, and she just juggles. There you go. Okay.

Colter: I was going to say that repeatedly with the branch.

Mandvi: Ben is basically dealing with the fact that he has his own certainty, and his own competence is being challenged in a way that it never has before. He's having a physical condition that he's dealing with. It is sort of going over into the paranormal and he doesn't know how to explain it, and he doesn't. He's starting to lose his mind because he can't explain what is happening to him personally and physically, which is scary. That is the challenge that he's dealing with this season. Other than the cases that we deal with every week, which are also challenging in their own way because they are often unexplainable themselves. So that's also going on. What about you, David?

Colter: David's got nothing going on. He's completely relaxed, and it's going well. He's put himself in a position where any minute now, Kristen is going to come over and say, "All right, he's ready to go. He's just scared. You know what?" The challenge for David is always the same. The challenges are trying to fight evil, trying to continue to fight his own demons, and trying not to give in to his temptations. Trying to decide whether he's better in the church or outside of it, and he fights with that all the time. He fought to get into the church, and then when he got inside of this organization, he doesn't. It's not quite all he thought it would be, and it's a bit disappointing. It's really a letdown when you think you know exactly what you're doing. You dedicate your entire life to it, and then you realize that it's not as it seems. David is always torn with that. He's walking around with this feeling of like, just how did he make the right decision? What is the next chapter of his life? We're sort of dealing with that in these last four episodes, and it will come to a very clear direction by the end, which will be quite kind of a shock to most people in terms of where he ends up because it doesn't seem like the right choice. It doesn't seem like that is where he would have gone in my mind, but it does give the potential for so many possibilities, so I love that about it.

Evil, which also stars Maddy Crocco, Skylar Gray, Dalya Knapp, Brooklyn Shuck, Kurt Fuller, Marti Matulis, and Andrea Martin, streams on Thursdays on Paramount+.

