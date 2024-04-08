Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Evil, paramount, preview, trailer

Evil Season 4 Official Trailer, Key Art & Overview: The End Is Near

Here's the official trailer for the fourth and final season of Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter & Aasif Mandvi-starring series Evil.

The end is coming. With a little more than a month to go until the fourth & final season of series co-creators, showrunners & executive producers Robert King & Michelle King's Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi & Michael Emerson-starring series Evil gets underway, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of the official trailer and key art poster – along with the official overview for the final chapters:

In the upcoming season, Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican's secret service to "remote view" a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This culminates in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.

Around the start of the new year, fans were treated to a series of Season 4 preview images that confirmed a number of the season's episode titles: S04E01: "How to Split an Atom," S04E02: "How to Train a Werewolf," S04E04: "How to Grieve," S04E05: "How To Fly an Airplane," S04E06: "How To Dance in Three Easy Steps," and S04E09: "How To Teach a ChatBot" – here's a look:

Checking in with the latest edition of The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, Robert King & Michelle King addressed the series ending and put to rest those rumblings about the series being shopped for a new home. "We have not [had conversations about selling the show elsewhere]," Robert King shared. Michelle King added, "At this point, we're just focused on making that last fifth season as satisfying to the audience and to ourselves – and the actors – as we can." Here's a look at the episode:

Paramount+'s Evil Season 3 starred Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

