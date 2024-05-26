Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Evil, paramount, preview, season 4, trailer

Evil Season 4 Extended Preview, S04E02 Image Gallery Released

We have images for Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter & Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil S04E02: "How to Train a Werewolf" and a new trailer.

A werewolf attack that isn't quite what it seems, mysterious trauma, and a Jinn problem that (hopefully) science can fix. That's a pretty impressive lineup of problems in play for series co-creators, showrunners & executive producers Robert King & Michelle King's Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi & Michael Emerson-starring series Evil S04E02: "How to Train a Werewolf." Along with an image gallery and official overview for the next chapter, we're also passing along an extended look at the fourth and final season that was also released, offering some very interesting teases about where this could all be heading. Of course, for a show known for its twists, you never quite know.

Evil Season 4 Episode 2: "How to Train a Werewolf" – Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) look into a possible werewolf attack that isn't what it seems; Andy (Patrick Brammall) grapples with his mysterious trauma; Ben uses science to solve his Jinn problem. Written by Rockne S. O'Bannon, here's a look at the preview images for the next episode – followed by an extended look at what the season still has to offer:

In the upcoming season, Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican's secret service to "remote view" a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This culminates in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.

Paramount+'s Evil Season 3 starred Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

