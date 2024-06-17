Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Francesco Mattina, newlitg

Francesco Mattina In 2024 & 2019 in the Daily LITG, 17th of June, 2024

Francesco Mattina stories from 2024 and 2019 topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Daily LITG features a roundup of the previous day's news and more.

Top Francesco Mattina stories include AI inking controversy and new toys.

Recap of past years' LITG: Beast's blunder, Better Call Saul, X-Men spoilers.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Francesco Mattina across the years

LITG one year ago, The Beast Makes A Beast of Himself:

LITG two years ago, Better Call Saul

LITG three years ago, Planet-Size Spoilers

LITG four years ago, Emma Frost Statues

I suppose, discussion about Emma Frost's bust – I mean statues – may prove some distraction. Here's what else people were reading yesterday.

LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn Statues

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Vito Delsante, writer on Batman, Wolverine and Scooby-Doo.

writer on Batman, Wolverine and Scooby-Doo. Gisele Lagace , creator of Ménage à 3.

, creator of Ménage à 3. John Fleming, writer of Badasssical

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

