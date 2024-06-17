Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Francesco Mattina, newlitg
Francesco Mattina In 2024 & 2019 in the Daily LITG, 17th of June, 2024
Francesco Mattina stories from 2024 and 2019 topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.
Francesco Mattina stories from 2024 and 2019 topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.
The ten most popular stories yesterday: Francesco Mattina across the years
- Jim Lee's Inking Partner Scott Williams on Francesco Mattina and A.I.
- New DC Comics Platinum Edition Figures Unveiled McFarlane Toys
- How Young Bruce Will Lend A Hand Going Forward (Batman #149 Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Gets A Brand New Logo
- Bayley Retains at Clash at the Castle, But Tony Khan Tries to Ruin It
- Transformers & GI Joe Energon Universe Solicits For September 2024
- Separated At Birth: Francesco Mattina and… Everyone?
- Todd McFarlane Has David Dastmalchian's Knights Vs Samurai For $2.99
- McFarlane Debuts Gold Label Batman: The Animated Series Batmobile
- Batman #149 Should Make Even More Batfans Happy (Big Spoilers)
- My Happy Marriage: Yen Audio to Publish Audiobook Adaptation in Nov.
- Pre-Jetsons Science Fiction Comedy of Dan DeCarlo's Jetta, at Auction
- Superman: James Gunn, Isabela Merced Honor Hawkgirl Anniversary
- Owen Fitzgerald Unleashed on ACG's Dizzy Dames, at Auction
- Blood Hunt Beats Transformers in the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Classic Archie Comics Covers with Betty & Veronica, Up for Auction
- Russell Stamm's Invisible Scarlet O'Neil in Her Own Series, at Auction
- Daniel Warren Johnson & Riley Rossmo Launch The Moon Is Following Us
- Marvel Cancelling Iron Man in the Daily LITG, 16th of June, 2024
LITG one year ago, The Beast Makes A Beast of Himself:
- The Worst Thing The Beast Has Ever Done in Wolverine #34
- Doctor Who 60th Annv: Peter Davison & Georgia Tennant Trailer Released
- Peter Parker Moves On From Mary Jane And Gets a New Love (Spoilers)
- DC's New John Stewart: Green Lantern Project to be Like James Cameron
- The First X-Men Appearance of Jon Ironfire, Chronologically (Spoilers)
- Comic Book Creators Remember John Romita Sr. With Fondness
- TMNT Gets A Box Set Nobody Expected From NECA For SDCC
- Agatha Christie & Murder On The Orient Express Is Coming This October
- Something Is Killing The Children #31 Sees Orders Jump By 30%
- Bow Before RSVLTS as They Debut Their New Marvel Villains Collection
- Image Comics Break Out New Star Richard Blake With Hexagon Bridge
- Garth Ennis Returns To Write Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood
- Printwatch: Void Rivals, Spider-Man India, Dead By Daylight & More
- Cartoon Museum & SelfMadeHero To Fund First Graphic Novels
- The Supple Boiz & Bob Quinn's Kill Your Darlings From Image Comics
- Jeremy Hunt At Spitting Image's Gala Night in London's West End
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Samurai Turtles in The Daily LITG, 15th June 2023
LITG two years ago, Better Call Saul
- Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 Teaser: An Oath Taken, An Oath Broken
- Abolition Of Man, First Comic Book Entirely Drawn By A.I. Algorithm
- Daddy Superman Comes Home To Die In Action Comics in September
- Barry: HBO's Great Must-See Show Is Driven By Big Plot Hole
- Grant Morrison Plans To Replace Russell T Davies On Doctor Who
- Disney Santa Tim Allen Tries to Be Funny & Relevant, Fails Miserably
- Superman & Lois S02 Finale: Arrowverse Answers, Diggle/S03 & More
- Dan Slott To Change The Marvel Universe Before Leaving Fantastic Four
- The Boys S03E05: Comics Fans Can Expect a "Legend"-ary Appearance
- Hasbro Gives A Closer Look at Marvel Legends Infinity Ultron BAF Wave
- Immortal X-Men #2 Review: This One Is A Thrill Ride
- What's This Unpublished What If…? Page by Ron Randall & Art Nichols?
- New Origin Of Fictional Vietnam, Siancong, In The Marvel Universe
- Dan Slott Keeps Rewriting The History Of Watchers & Ultimate Nullifier
- Tony Stark, Iron Man, Addicted To Roller Skating Now?
- Webtoon Dismisses Comics as a 'Side-Hustle' In Ad Campaign, Apologises
- More Hulking & Wiccan From Marvel by Josh Trujillo & tokitokororo
- Joe Quesada's New 1:50 Cover For Sword Of Azrael #1, Explained
- J. M. DeMatteis's Missing Kraven Story, Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt?
- It's Mantine For Pokémon GO in The Daily LITG 15th June, 2022
- Al Ewing & Ramon Bachs Return Doctor Strange's Brother Victor Strange
LITG three years ago, Planet-Size Spoilers
- Halloween in September: Archie Comics September 2021 Solicitations
- Archie Comics Adds New Stories to Classic Collections
- Help – A Comic Book Kickstarter To Benefit The Hero Initiative
- Rob Liefeld's Early New Mutants and Cable Original Artwork Auctioned
- Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
- SPOILERS: Does Planet-Size X-Men Have Its Roots In Rick Remender?
- Comics Folk React To… Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman
- Hasbro Reveals Future Figures For Star Wars: The Black Series
- The Flash #771 Spoils Itself With Its Own Cover (Self-Spoilers)
- This Is What Shiny Galarian Slowpoke Will Look Like In Pokémon GO
- Todd McFarlane Designs His Own Wonder Woman With DC Multiverse
- Wonder Woman Faces Her Fears With XM Studios Newest DC Statue
- Todd McFarlane Designs His Own Wonder Woman With DC Multiverse
- Comics Folk Still Reacting To An Oral History of Batman and Catwoman
- Frank Frazetta's Outlaw World White Apes Painting At Auction And More
- First Second Buys The Greater Good OGN by Whit Taylor & Joyce Rice.
- One of the Most Notorious Issues of Crime Does Not Pay, Up for Auction
- When Someone Puts 432 Copies Of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 On eBay
- Comic Shops Get One-Per-Store Static Season One #1 Thank You Variant
- Venom #9 Just Doubled In Price To $85 on eBay
- Paul Dini/Adam Hughes Harley Quinn B&W Stories Only In New Collection
- Steve Ditko Spider-Man Original Artwork Pages With Stan Lee Auctioned
- Renegade Raider Homeworld in DC Omniverse- Batman/Fortnite #5 Comic
- The Flash #771 Spoils Itself With Its Own Cover (Self-Spoilers)
- Image Comics Announces Skybound X #1-5 Will Not Be Collected
- Nightwing #81 – Mystery Of Mayor Melinda Zucco, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Comics Folk Still Reacting To An Oral History of Batman and Catwoman
- Albert Ching, New Marketing Manager Of DC Comics
- SPOILERS: Does Planet-Size X-Men Have Its Roots In Rick Remender?
- Ultimate Slip 'N Slide 'N S*** – The Daily LITG, 15th June 2021
LITG four years ago, Emma Frost Statues
- Emma Frost Shows Her True Colors with Iron Studios X-Men Series
- Nickelodeon Post Fuels SpongeBob SquarePants Sexuality Speculation
- Ten Thoughts About Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 (Spoilers)
- Five Comic Book Stores Announce Permanent Closure
- Dave Sim Pulls Plug on The Strange Death Of Alex Raymond
- Our Scooby-Doo Series Rankings: From "Ruh-Roh" to Scooby Snack-Worthy
- Highlander Gets its First Collectible Release from Chronicle
- The Artgerm DC Portfolio and Some Brilliant Capitalism
- Hasbro Gaming Greats – Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Edition
- Comics Folk Talk About the Impact of Dennis O'Neil
LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn Statues
- "The Flash": Jessica Parker Kennedy Talks Possible Nora Return
- Would You Pay DC $5200 For a Harley Quinn Life-Size Statue That Comes In Five Pieces?
- DC Comics Black Label Logo Rumour Redesign to Resemble Classic Bullet Logo?
- Thanos is Back in Guardians of the Galaxy #6 (Preview)
- Futurama Fans: Here's a Rare Shot at the Bender Prototype
Comic Book birthdays today
- Vito Delsante, writer on Batman, Wolverine and Scooby-Doo.
- Gisele Lagace, creator of Ménage à 3.
- John Fleming, writer of Badasssical
