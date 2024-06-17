Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Francesco Mattina In 2024 & 2019 in the Daily LITG, 17th of June, 2024

Francesco Mattina stories from 2024 and 2019 topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

  Francesco Mattina's comic stories dominated Bleeding Cool traffic.
  Daily LITG features a roundup of the previous day's news and more.
  Top Francesco Mattina stories include AI inking controversy and new toys.
  Recap of past years' LITG: Beast's blunder, Better Call Saul, X-Men spoilers.

Francesco Mattina stories from 2024 and 2019 topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Separated At Birth: Francesco Mattina Vs Daniel Bel Over Magneto

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Francesco Mattina across the years

  1. Jim Lee's Inking Partner Scott Williams on Francesco Mattina and A.I.
  2. New DC Comics Platinum Edition Figures Unveiled McFarlane Toys
  3. How Young Bruce Will Lend A Hand Going Forward (Batman #149 Spoilers)
  4. Marvel Comics Gets A Brand New Logo
  5. Bayley Retains at Clash at the Castle, But Tony Khan Tries to Ruin It 
  6. Transformers & GI Joe Energon Universe Solicits For September 2024
  7. Separated At Birth: Francesco Mattina and… Everyone?
  8. Todd McFarlane Has David Dastmalchian's Knights Vs Samurai For $2.99
  9. McFarlane Debuts Gold Label Batman: The Animated Series Batmobile
  10. Batman #149 Should Make Even More Batfans Happy (Big Spoilers)

LITG one year ago, The Beast Makes A Beast of Himself:

Marvel
Wolverine #34
  1. The Worst Thing The Beast Has Ever Done in Wolverine #34
  2. Doctor Who 60th Annv: Peter Davison & Georgia Tennant Trailer Released
  3. Peter Parker Moves On From Mary Jane And Gets a New Love (Spoilers)
  4. DC's New John Stewart: Green Lantern Project to be Like James Cameron
  5. The First X-Men Appearance of Jon Ironfire, Chronologically (Spoilers)
  6. Comic Book Creators Remember John Romita Sr. With Fondness
  7. TMNT Gets A Box Set Nobody Expected From NECA For SDCC
  8. Agatha Christie & Murder On The Orient Express Is Coming This October
  9. Something Is Killing The Children #31 Sees Orders Jump By 30%
  10. Bow Before RSVLTS as They Debut Their New Marvel Villains Collection 
  11. Image Comics Break Out New Star Richard Blake With Hexagon Bridge
  12. Garth Ennis Returns To Write Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood
  13. Printwatch: Void Rivals, Spider-Man India, Dead By Daylight & More
  14. Cartoon Museum & SelfMadeHero To Fund First Graphic Novels
  15. The Supple Boiz & Bob Quinn's Kill Your Darlings From Image Comics
  16. Jeremy Hunt At Spitting Image's Gala Night in London's West End
  17. Teenage Mutant Ninja Samurai Turtles in The Daily LITG, 15th June 2023

LITG two years ago, Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul
Image: AMC Networks/Screencap
  1. Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 Teaser: An Oath Taken, An Oath Broken
  2. Abolition Of Man, First Comic Book Entirely Drawn By A.I. Algorithm
  3. Daddy Superman Comes Home To Die In Action Comics in September
  4. Barry: HBO's Great Must-See Show Is Driven By Big Plot Hole
  5. Grant Morrison Plans To Replace Russell T Davies On Doctor Who
  6. Disney Santa Tim Allen Tries to Be Funny & Relevant, Fails Miserably
  7. Superman & Lois S02 Finale: Arrowverse Answers, Diggle/S03 & More
  8. Dan Slott To Change The Marvel Universe Before Leaving Fantastic Four
  9. The Boys S03E05: Comics Fans Can Expect a "Legend"-ary Appearance
  10. Hasbro Gives A Closer Look at Marvel Legends Infinity Ultron BAF Wave
  11. Immortal X-Men #2 Review: This One Is A Thrill Ride
  12. What's This Unpublished What If…? Page by Ron Randall & Art Nichols?
  13. New Origin Of Fictional Vietnam, Siancong, In The Marvel Universe
  14. Dan Slott Keeps Rewriting The History Of Watchers & Ultimate Nullifier
  15. Tony Stark, Iron Man, Addicted To Roller Skating Now?
  16. Webtoon Dismisses Comics as a 'Side-Hustle' In Ad Campaign, Apologises
  17. More Hulking & Wiccan From Marvel by Josh Trujillo & tokitokororo
  18. Joe Quesada's New 1:50 Cover For Sword Of Azrael #1, Explained
  19. J. M. DeMatteis's Missing Kraven Story, Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt?
  20. It's Mantine For Pokémon GO in The Daily LITG 15th June, 2022
  21. Al Ewing & Ramon Bachs Return Doctor Strange's Brother Victor Strange

LITG three years ago, Planet-Size Spoilers

Does Planet-Size X-Men Have Its Roots With Rick Remender? (Spoilers)
Planet-Size Spoilers – The Daily LITG, 16th June 2021

  1. Halloween in September: Archie Comics September 2021 Solicitations
  2. Archie Comics Adds New Stories to Classic Collections
  3. Help – A Comic Book Kickstarter To Benefit The Hero Initiative
  4. Rob Liefeld's Early New Mutants and Cable Original Artwork Auctioned
  5. Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
  6. SPOILERS: Does Planet-Size X-Men Have Its Roots In Rick Remender?
  7. Comics Folk React To… Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman
  8. Hasbro Reveals Future Figures For Star Wars: The Black Series
  9. The Flash #771 Spoils Itself With Its Own Cover (Self-Spoilers)
  10. This Is What Shiny Galarian Slowpoke Will Look Like In Pokémon GO
  11. Todd McFarlane Designs His Own Wonder Woman With DC Multiverse
  12. Wonder Woman Faces Her Fears With XM Studios Newest DC Statue
  13. Todd McFarlane Designs His Own Wonder Woman With DC Multiverse
  14. Comics Folk Still Reacting To An Oral History of Batman and Catwoman
  15. Frank Frazetta's Outlaw World White Apes Painting At Auction And More
  16. First Second Buys The Greater Good OGN by Whit Taylor & Joyce Rice.
  17. One of the Most Notorious Issues of Crime Does Not Pay, Up for Auction
  18. When Someone Puts 432 Copies Of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 On eBay
  19. Comic Shops Get One-Per-Store Static Season One #1 Thank You Variant
  20. Venom #9 Just Doubled In Price To $85 on eBay
  21. Paul Dini/Adam Hughes Harley Quinn B&W Stories Only In New Collection
  22. Steve Ditko Spider-Man Original Artwork Pages With Stan Lee Auctioned
  23. Renegade Raider Homeworld in DC Omniverse- Batman/Fortnite #5 Comic
  24. The Flash #771 Spoils Itself With Its Own Cover (Self-Spoilers)
  25. Image Comics Announces Skybound X #1-5 Will Not Be Collected
  26. Nightwing #81 – Mystery Of Mayor Melinda Zucco, Revealed (Spoilers)
  27. Comics Folk Still Reacting To An Oral History of Batman and Catwoman
  28. Albert Ching, New Marketing Manager Of DC Comics
  29. SPOILERS: Does Planet-Size X-Men Have Its Roots In Rick Remender?
  30. Ultimate Slip 'N Slide 'N S*** – The Daily LITG, 15th June 2021

LITG four years ago, Emma Frost Statues

I suppose, discussion about Emma Frost's bust – I mean statues – may prove some distraction. Here's what else people were reading yesterday.

  1. Emma Frost Shows Her True Colors with Iron Studios X-Men Series
  2. Nickelodeon Post Fuels SpongeBob SquarePants Sexuality Speculation
  3. Ten Thoughts About Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 (Spoilers)
  4. Five Comic Book Stores Announce Permanent Closure
  5. Dave Sim Pulls Plug on The Strange Death Of Alex Raymond
  6. Our Scooby-Doo Series Rankings: From "Ruh-Roh" to Scooby Snack-Worthy
  7. Highlander Gets its First Collectible Release from Chronicle
  8. The Artgerm DC Portfolio and Some Brilliant Capitalism
  9. Hasbro Gaming Greats – Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Edition
  10. Comics Folk Talk About the Impact of Dennis O'Neil

LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn Statues

  1. "The Flash": Jessica Parker Kennedy Talks Possible Nora Return
  2. Would You Pay DC $5200 For a Harley Quinn Life-Size Statue That Comes In Five Pieces?
  3. DC Comics Black Label Logo Rumour Redesign to Resemble Classic Bullet Logo?
  4. Thanos is Back in Guardians of the Galaxy #6 (Preview)
  5. Futurama Fans: Here's a Rare Shot at the Bender Prototype

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Vito Delsante, writer on Batman, Wolverine and Scooby-Doo.
  • Gisele Lagace, creator of Ménage à 3.
  • John Fleming, writer of Badasssical

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

