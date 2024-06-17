Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: HBO, house of the dragon, max, season 2, trailer

House of the Dragon Season 2: HBO Releases "Weeks Ahead" Trailer

After THAT horrific moment in the Season 2 opener, HBO has released a new trailer for House of the Dragon previewing the aftermath to come.

By the time the dust settled (to put it mildly) on the second season premiere "A Son for a Son," viewers were given a brutal reminder that they were back in the "Game of Thrones" universe. Without going into heavy spoiler details (it's still a little early), the second season of HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon went there in terms of "Blood and Cheese." While it may not have been as brutal as what was described in George R.R. Martin's novel, the moment still has serious "Red Wedding" vibes to it – pretty much putting six feet under any vague hopes that war wasn't on the way (as the title of the episode can attest to).

With the second chapter set to hit HBO and Max screens this weekend, here's a look at what's to come in the weeks ahead for the "Game of Thrones" spinoff prequel series:

Here's a look at previously released trailers and more for HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2:

During the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, "All Must Choose" their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

