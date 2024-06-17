Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Images Of Tomorrow, local man

Local Man Jumps Forward To Issue 25 For "Images Of Tomorrow"

Local Man from Tony Fleecs, Tim Seeley and Marat Mychaels is heading is doing their own #25 "Images Of Tomorrow" rather than an issue 14.

In 1994 and (because they were late) in 1995, certain Rob Liefeld and Jim Lee titles from Image Comics jumped forward in time to what was meant to be the 25th issue of their respective issues. Bloodstrike #25, Brigade #25, Stormwatch #25 and Supreme #25. Bloodstrike and Brigade were cancelled before the main series could get to #24, Supreme's story was reinterpreted as an imaginary story being read by people at the end of #24, but Stormwatch's version actually worked as intended as all the events teased came to fruition in the main series.

For 2017 and the publisher's 25th anniversary, they also ran a number of variant covers looking at potential futures for a number of their other series as well. Some of which played, out, some did not. And the Skybound X anthology also ran a #25 issue to launch a number of Skybound properties as well, with Battle Beast, Scurry, Kroma and Dark Ride.

Well, it looks like neostalgia (my word) comic Local Man from Tony Fleecs, Tim Seeley, and Marat Mychaels is heading in that direction. And doing their own issue 25 rather than an issue 14, so that a one-year jump to the future

LOCAL MAN #25

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY | ART | COVER B TONY FLEECS TIM SEELEY

COVER A MARAT MYCHAELS

COVER C EMI LENOX

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25 IMAGES OF TOMORROW! Just as the Image Comics line did back in 1995, LOCAL MAN jumps ahead a full year to give you a glimpse of what the future brings, from issue 13…to 25! Third Gen is back with a vengeance! Their first mission? Bring down the reckless young superheroes of Fourth Gen! But will Local Man side with the Zoomers? Or will he help take them down in exchange for getting back the shield and uniform of…CROSSJACK?! The past, present, and future of the Image Universe collide hard in LOCAL MAN #25! On the flip! A corporate retreat at Third Gen HQ leads to…beach volleyball?

