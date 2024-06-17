Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Alf, NECA, sdcc

NECA Debuts Another SDCC Exclusive with the Ultimate Super ALF

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Ultimate Super ALF as NECA has unveiled their new San Diego Comic Con 2024 exclusive

ALF is short for Alien Life Form, and he was in a popular 1980s sitcom that aired from 1986 to 1990. Created by Paul Fusco and Tom Patchett, ALF is a wisecracking, furry alien from the planet Melmac who ends up crash landing on Earth and into the garage of the Tanner's. The series followed ALF as he tried to adapt to his new life on Earth, his interactions with the Tanner Family, evading the government, and his hunger for cats at bay. Even though the series ended in 1990, he has stayed in pop culture forever since and even was brought back for special advertisements by Ryan Renyold's company Maximum Effort. For 2024, ALF is ready for San Diego Comic Con as NECA has unveiled their latest convention exclusive release.

Super ALF is here as this special edition figure showcases the cat eating alien in his own soft goods and homemade superhero costume. This out is complete with a makeshift cape as well as variety of accessories with swappable hands, a poster tube, a mini poster, and a selfie stick. Super ALF will make a fine addition to any extraterrestrial collection, and he will be released both exclusively at the con and online. NECA will run their Con Exclusive Presale from June 26 -28 on theNECAstore.com.

2024 Con Exclusives Reveal #4 – Super Alf (SDCC)

"It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Super ALF! Celebrate the beloved '80s sitcom star from the planet Melmac with this 2024 Con Exclusive action figure from NECA. ALF is ready to hit the con floor in style in his homemade superhero cosplay! The Ultimate Super ALF action figure comes loaded with accessories, including a soft goods tailored cosplay costume, wired cape, interchangeable hands, phone mounted on a hinged selfie stick, a poster tube with a poster inside, and stickers to customize the outside! Comes in collector-friendly Ultimate window box packaging with opening front flap."

