Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Episode 7 Images: The Trial Begins

AMC's images for Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson & Delainey Hayles-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire S02E07: "I Could Not Prevent It."

If you haven't checked out this past weekend's chapter of AMC & Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2, consider our "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on moving forward. That moment that we feared but we knew was coming has finally arrived. Louis (Anderson), Claudia (Hayles), and Madeleine (Roxane Duran) – betrayed by Armand (Zaman) – are about to stand trial for violating sacred vampire laws – and it's about to happen live, on-stage in the Théâtre des Vampires, with Santiago (Ben Daniels) as the chief prosecutor.

But the biggest headline-grabbing moment was when we met who would be making an appearance during the "trial" – Lestat (Reid). But is there to speak on behalf of the prosecution – or the defense? Here's a look at the official image gallery for Season 2 Episode 7: "I Could Not Prevent It" (directed by Emma Freeman, with a teleplay by Jones & Kevin Hanna) – which "conveniently" leaves out any looks at our "surprise witness" (followed by a look behind the scenes at "Don't Be Afraid, Just Start the Tape"):

Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires, and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Mark Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

