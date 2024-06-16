Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, episode 8, preview, Season 1

Doctor Who Season 1 Finale Images; Twist Talks Mysterious Characters

Along with preview images for Doctor Who Season 1 finale "Empire of Death," Susan Twist offers some insights into her mysterious characters.

In less than a week, it all comes to an end. That's when the first season finale of Showrunner Russell T. Davies and stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who hits Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and BBC One screens. In "Empire of Death" (directed by Jamie Donoughue and written by Davies), The Doctor stands defeated… his ageless enemy Sutekh, the god of death, seemingly reigning supreme as a shadow falls across all of creation. There's nothing left to do but await the inevitable – right? Except there's this one woman… a woman who Davies seemed to be referencing in the intro to one of the previews that was released yesterday (more on that in a minute). Now, we have a look at the episode images that were released – but that's not all. In the video above, Susan Twist takes us behind the scenes as she walks us through all of the mysterious characters that she played over the course of the season – leading to the big reveal during "The Legend of Ruby Sunday."

If we had to add another question on top of the pile of questions that we have heading into next week, it would be… are we sure that's the Fifteenth Doctor at the TARDIS console and not someone else? Maybe the hooded figure walking towards the TARDIS later on in the promo – and as you can see from the screencaps below? We have a theory, but we're going to wait for what else we learn this week. Along with the episode trailer, here's a rundown of what else has been released for "Empire of Death":

Joining the Doctor and Ruby for the final chapter of the first season are Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), "Susan Triad" (Susan Twist), Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney), Harriet (Genesis Lynea), Morris Gibbons (Lenny Rush), Colonel Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), Corporal Sullivan (Jasmine Bayes), Mrs Flood (Anita Dobson), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter), Kind Woman (Sian Clifford), and The Vlinx (Aidan Cook, voice by Nicholas Briggs).

Of course, we all have a much more horrifically clearer picture of what Twist's deal has been this season – but keep an eye on Clifford's "Kind Woman." That has the vibe of being much more than it seems, considering no one out there would believe that the BAFTA TV Award-winning Fleabag and His Dark Materials star would be cast in a two-second walk-on role. In fact, Davies teases that the "Kind Woman" has something vital – on a far-off planet? Check out what Davies had to say near the end of the following episode of the show's official podcast – with a sneak preview kicking in at around the 35:10 mark:

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

