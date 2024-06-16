Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: anime, blu-ray, Crunchyroll, preview

Trigun Stampede, Gundam & More Crunchyroll Blu-Rays Set for September

Crunchyroll rolled out its September Blu-Ray release lineup, including Trigun Stampede, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, and more.

Crunchyroll has a packed September lineup of Blu-Rays starting with a limited edition Blu-ray and DVD combo pack of TRIGUN STAMPEDE with exclusive collectibles and in-depth special features, Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Seasons 1 and 2 as SteelBooks as Crunchyroll Store exclusives. Pre-orders are open now, with both titles available on September 10. Also releasing on Blu-ray from Crunchyroll this September will be Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island, Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 1, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Scarlet Bond, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage, and more.

TRIGUN STAMPEDE

Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives.

The TRIGUN STAMPEDE Limited Edition Blu-ray and DVD combo box set will bring fans to No Man's Land with a Project Seeds Patch, Jeneora Rock Drink Coasters, a 12×18-inch copy of the Bernardelli Times, and three art cards. Special features will include special behind-the-scenes interviews and a making-of video on how they developed the CG animation

TRIGUN STAMPEDE – Limited Edition Exclusives

Project Seeds Patch

Jeneora Rock Drink Coasters

12×18-inch copy of the Bernardelli Times

3 Art Cards

TRIGUN STAMPEDE – Special Features

Behind-The-Scenes Production Cast Interviews

CG Making-of Video

Promo Videos

Commercials

Teaser

Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury – Seasons 1 & 2 (SteelBooks)

A.S. (Ad Stella) 122― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group, which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world.

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Season 1 – Special Features

Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Promo Videos

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Season 2 – Special Features

Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Promo Videos

Crunchyroll's September 2024 North American Blu-Ray Release Calendar

September 3, 2024

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 – Blu-ray

September 10, 2024

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Season 1 – Blu-ray Steelbook (Crunchyroll Store Exclusive)

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Season 2 – Blu-ray Steelbook (Crunchyroll Store Exclusive)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island – Blu-ray

My Hero Academia Season 5 – Blu-ray/DVD Combo (Walmart Exclusive)

One Piece – Collection 34 – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

TRIGUN STAMPEDE – Limited Edition – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

TRIGUN STAMPEDE – Blu-ray

September 17, 2024

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Scarlet Bond – Blu-ray

The Great Cleric – The Complete Season – Blu-ray

September 24, 2024

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 1 – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

Yu Yu Hakusho – Seasons 1 + 2 (2-Pack) – Blu-ray (Walmart Exclusive)

Yu Yu Hakusho – Seasons 3 + 4 (2-Pack) – Blu-ray (Walmart Exclusive)

All titles listed above, excluding the Walmart exclusives, are now available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store, along with more home video offerings.

