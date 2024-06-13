Posted in: AMC, streaming, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, amc plus, Daryl Dixon, dog, norman reedus, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Posts Heartbreaking Seven ("Dog") News

Though not officially confirmed at this writing, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus shared some heartbreaking news regarding Seven (aka "Dog").

Normally, we would be using this space to offer an update on something having to do with the TWD Universe – with the series set to hit screens in September, it most likely would've been about AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol. But this post is different – and not the kind we like writing. While nothing has been confirmed as of this writing, Reedus posted the following images in his Instagram Stories. Debuting in the Season 9 episode "Stradivarius" and wrapping his run with the Season 11 episode "Rest in Peace" (where he was left in Judith's care), Dog was Daryl's most trusted companion over the final seasons of the long-running series – with the actor Seven portraying one of the most beloved members of the "The Walking Dead" Universe. Based on the images and Reedus's opening sentiment, it appear that Seven may have passed on…

UPDATE: Here's a post from one of the franchise's main social media accounts confirming Seven's passing…

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s TWD: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The new season picks up where the first season left off, following Daryl and Carol as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse. Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

