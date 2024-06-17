Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Extinction Rifts, QUByte Interactive

Extinction Rifts Announced For Steam Release In 2024

Extinction Rifts is a brand new FPS currently in the works, set for a 2024 release, as a new trailer is out showing off the gameplay.

Article Summary Extinction Rifts, an innovative FPS by QUByte Interactive set for a 2024 Steam release.

Gameplay includes power boosts through combos; features adrenaline-fueled 'Extinction Punch'.

Choose from eight weapons and five skills to battle enemies and destroy Ancient Monoliths.

High replayability with multiple endings, ranks, and levels full of secrets and combos.

Indie game developer and publisher QUByte Interactive revealed their new fast-paced FPS title Extinction Rifts is currently in the works. The game has a bit of an innovative twist in that you grow stronger as you kill things, especially when you combo. You'll have a small counter on your hand that essentially gives you a readout of your power level, letting you know how far up or down you end up going as you trug along, taking out enemies and other items that are designed to kill you. The game doesn't have an official release date yet, just a brand new trailer to enjoy and the notion that we will eventually see it released sometime in 2024.

Extinction Rifts

As the Ancient Monoliths appeared and the wrong people took them over, the operation "Last Breath" started! It's just a matter of time until our extinction… Unless we can stop them! Equip yourself by selecting between eight different weapons and five unique skills, fight enemies on secret headquarters, and make sure to destroy the Ancient Monoliths! An absurd amount of power is required to destroy them! Luckily you've got the Extinction Gauntlet, a punching gadget that is connected to your adrenaline, making combos raises your adrenaline making your punches more destructive, only a truly powerful punch can obliterate a Monolith! Can you destroy them all and avoid our extinction?

Fast-paced combat and arcade gameplay

Combo-based FPS, where making combos makes you stronger

Several secrets spread among the levels

Varied special skills and weapons for different play styles

Super high combo count allows the player to unleash the "Extinction Punch," clearing the level at once

High replayability with Several Ranks to achieve, unlocking new weapons and skills

Multiple endings! Play your way; you can still finish the game if you're not into making combos

