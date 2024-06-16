Posted in: Comics, Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, hawkgirl, Isabela Merced, james gunn, superman

Superman: James Gunn, Isabela Merced Honor Hawkgirl Anniversary

Superman writer/director James Gunn honored Hawkgirl on her anniversary, offering some insight into which version Isabela Merced is playing.

As filming rolls along on James Gunn's feature film Superman, the writer/director is taking a moment to honor an important anniversary for a beloved character who's set to be a player in the upcoming David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring epic. Shiera Sanders-Hall was first introduced in January 1940's Flash Comics #1 (written by Gardner Fox and drawn by Dennis Neville) and would take on the role of Hawkgirl in June 1941's All Star Comics #5. Nearly sixty years later, Kendra Saunders would make her first appearance as Hawkgirl in August 1999's JSA Secret Files #1 (written by James Robinson and David S. Goyer, with artwork from Louis Small Jr. and Michael Bair). Well, that little bit of comics history wasn't lost on Gunn or Isabela Merced, who will be bringing Hawkgirl to live-action in the feature film.

"Today is the anniversary of Kendra Saunders' first appearance as #Hawkgirl! While Kendra took flight in JSA SECRET FILES #1 in 1999 under writers James Robinson and David S. Goyer and artists Louis Small Jr. and Michael Bair, Hawkgirl first hit stands in 1940 as Shiera Sanders-Hall in FLASH COMICS #1 written by Gardner Fox and drawn by Dennis Neville. So excited for @isabelamerced to don the wings in @Superman! (Art from Hawkgirl #2 by Adriano Lucas & Amancay Nahuelpan)," Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram and Threads posts – here's a look at the IG post (with Merced sharing some thoughts in the comment section):

Superman: A Look Back at The Journey So Far…

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman's birthday," Gunn wrote as the caption to his post presenting the famous "S" on his Superman's costume, before confirming the change in the film's title. "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

Here's a look back at a screencap of Gunn's Threads post sharing a group shot of the cast (and with Nicholas Hoult definitely in Lex Luthor mode) from the table read:

"After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day." Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post showing off the team:

The Announcement…

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways, centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent," Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!