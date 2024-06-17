Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Hell's Half Acre, Magma Comix

Hell's Half Acre #1 Changes Artist in Magma September 2024 Solicits

Hell's Half Acre #1 Drops Ramon Bunge For Jack Jadson and Resolicits in Magma Comix September 2024 Solicitations

Article Summary Hell's Half Acre #1 re-solicits with new artist Jack Jadson.

Original artist Ramon Bunge replaced, cover art redesigned.

September 2024 also features Greaser Gemini Blues #3, Pedestrian #2.

Silicon Bandits TP Vol 1 drops in the Sept 2024 Magma lineup.

In Magma Comix's June 2o24 solicits and solicitations, they included Denton J. Tipton and Ramon Bunge's launch of Hell's Half Acre #1 for the 5th of June. It wasn't published., Instead, something seems to have gone down. Orders have been cancelled, covers changed and now Ramon Bunge has been dropped as series, and it's now Denton J. Tipton and Jack Jadson launching Hell's Half Acre #1 in Magma Comix's September 2024 solicits instead.

HELLS HALF ACRE #1 CVR A RAMON BUNGE (Resolicit) (MR)

(W) Denton J. Tipton (A) Jack Jadson (CA) Ramon Bunge

Denton J. Tipton (W) • Jack Jadson (A)• Ramon Bunge (CA) Life is changing fast in 1904 Nashville, but the sins of the past live free in a place called Hell's Half Acre—where you can find gambling, sex and most any other debauchery ever dreamed. And none do it better than Miss Marion's, where a mysterious gambler named Britt sets in motion a chain of events that will have lawmen and outlaws alike aiming to put him six feet under. Will the woman that Britt scorned be his downfall or salvation when Hell comes calling? New York Times-bestselling writer Denton J. Tipton (Cobra Kai, G.I. Joe) teams with Ramon Bunge (Legacy of Mandrake the Magician) for a thrilling Western-noir with a supernatural twist. Each issue features a variant cover by Chris Evenhuis (Wynonna Earp, G.I. Joe)!FUTURE COVER ARTISTS INCLUDE GLENN FABRY AND JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/4/2024

Which means adding a cover and moving of Glenn Fabry's issue one cover as well from issue 1, and a redo for issues 2 as well.

Here are the other titles up for solicitation in September 2024. Which have all kept their artists.

GREASER GEMINI BLUES #3 CVR A STEPHEN B JONES (MR)

(W) Darick Robertson (A) Stephen B. Jones (CA) Stephen B Jones

Darick Robertson (W) • Stephen B. Jones (A & CA) Having lost nearly everyone he loved, Buddy races to infiltrate the domed city of Old Vegas. Kyra, the one person that matters to him, is being held hostage by the forces that want to betray and destroy the human race. Only Buddy's AI companion ALICE holds the key to humanity's hope of survival, but ghosts from Buddy's past will create new challenges in the race against time to stop the Gemini doomsday. From writer Darick Robertson (The Boys) and artist Stephen B. Jones (Batman Beyond), Greaser is the next Magma title to blow your mind! ASK YOUR RETAILER ABOUT THE JOHN McCREA INCENTIVE COVER! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/18/2024

PEDESTRIAN #2 CVR A VON SEAN VON GORMAN (MR)

(W) Joey Esposito (A/CA) Sean Von Gorman

Joey Esposito (W) • Sean Von Gorman (A & CA) Behold, The Pedestrian! A strange visitor speedwalks into Summer City and silently changes the lives of its residents. But not all is quiet in this sleepy, small town—an ancient conflict linked to the secret history of street signs is brewing! DON'T WALK… RUN! In The Pedestrian, justice always has the right of way! Writer Joey Esposito (Batman: Urban Legends) reunites with Pawn Shop collaborator, artist Sean Von Gorman (Ghost Planet), for an offbeat tale that will stick with you! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/11/2024

SILICON BANDITS TP VOL 1 (MR)

(W) Jason Starr (A/CA) Dalibor Talajic

Jason Starr (W) • Dalibor Talajic (A & CA) A futuristic noir thriller: Ocean's Eleven meets Frankenstein in the age of automation. In 2089, in the aftermath of the most recent world war, the former United States is now controlled by four trillionaires, and artificial intelligence has taken over most jobs. Kenji Sato and Aurora Withers are among the lucky ones, employed by a prestigious robotics company. But when they're terminated too, replaced by the very androids they created, the couple hatches the ultimate revenge plan: assemble the perfect heist crew out of androids they programmed! The ensuing crime spree goes perfectly… until betrayal and sentience emerge in equally devastating turns! Crime novelist and comic author Jason Starr (Wolverine Max, Ant-Man: Natural Enemy) reunites with Casual Fling collaborator Dalibor Talajic (Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe) in a tale with enough twists and turns to fry your circuits! Each issue features a variant cover by Goran Parlov (The Punisher)! Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 9/25/2024

