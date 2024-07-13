Posted in: Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: Evil, exclusive, interview, Katja Herbers, Kurt Fuller, Michael Emerson, paramount

Evil Star Kurt Fuller on Dr. Boggs' Descent, Acting Approach & More

Evil star Kurt Fuller spoke with us about Dr. Kurt Boggs' journey and slow descent over four seasons, being given acting autonomy, and more.

Kurt Fuller has built an impressive legacy across his 40-year career since his debut on the TV series Knight Rider in 1984. With over 200 credits to his name, he's been one of the most versatile character actors with incredible comedic chops and a more than serviceable range to flex drama. Some of his career highlights include Cagney & Lacey, The Running Man (1987), Newhart, Ghostbusters II (1989), Quantum Leap, Wayne's World (1992), L.A. Law, and Murder She Wrote. Fuller's still going on strong with appearances in NBC's Night Court legacy sequel, Netflix's Grace and Frankie, NBC Universal's Psyche franchise, Paramount+'s The Good Fight, and The CW's Supernatural. Surprisingly enough, the most involved in a TV series is his current one in Paramount+'s Evil as Dr. Kurt Boggs, a psychiatrist and Kristen Bouchard's (Katja Herbers) therapist, who gradually finds himself involved in her work with the supernatural. Fuller spoke to Bleeding Cool about working with Evil creators Robert King and Michelle King, Boggs' "deterioration" throughout the series, the recent episode "How to Safe a Life," and how his character fell into the demonic rabbit hole thanks to Michael Emerson's Leland Townsend.

Kurt Fuller on Dr. Kurt Boggs' Descent in Evil

Bleeding Cool: What do the Kings allow you to do on Evil you wouldn't normally be able to do in your other projects?

Oh, wow! What a good question. You're making me think now. They have no acting rules whatsoever. They have no, "Well, this is what we like. This is the tone of the show. This is what we want to do. No, don't do that. That's too much. Don't do that. You got to give me more there." They write it, and they write it with depth, subtlety, and sometimes with humor. They have hired you to do your thing and are interested in what you bring. They let you do whatever you want. I will say I did this Woody Allen movie, 'Midnight in Paris' [2011]. He's another one where he hires actors to be who they are and doesn't give you acting notes. He wants what you bring it, and he doesn't judge it. That's the way they are. They cast well, and then they let you do your thing, and that's rare in television, which usually, there are a lot of rules.

What do you feel Boggs has grown over the past four seasons?

You say, "Grown." He's deteriorating to a large degree. He thought he knew how things and the world worked. He had this nice practice with patients and probably was a little in love with Kristen. Though he wouldn't acknowledge or admit it. Probably looking at retirement wanted to write some books, and a scant four years later, he doesn't know which way is up. He's been attacked by demons, his life threatened, and this guy Leland, who appears in his office, never even comes through a door. I don't know if you noticed, but he never comes through a door. He shows up and asks me to do horrible things. [Not to mention I have] lost all self-confidence to the point where some little college punk can criticize my book, and I fall apart. I would say Doctor Boggs has almost completely disintegrated over the four years.

This recent episode, "How to Save a Life," put Boggs in a bit of a cathartic situation here, and I was wondering, how would you prep for something like that as an actor?

I'm in England and can't get Paramount Plus. They sent me the shows, and I haven't gotten them yet.

There was Tyler (Sean Patrick Thomas), who was having a mental breakdown, and he was getting suicidal and thinking about committing murder-suicide. You got to talk to him at the last-minute thing.

Right, and his wife [Daniella] (Roslyn Ruff) was in my office.

Yes.

In acting the prep mentally is…I know what Boggs has been through, how he has been, and can be influenced. I know what it feels like his hands are moving, but he's not moving them. He's having thoughts, but not thinking of them. He has desires he didn't know he had and then I stay in the presence with that knowledge. I play to the scene. I must bring back all over the last four years all that relates to reality.

What was your favorite part of that arc of having that demonic muse driving Boggs in his book?

The whole ritual of starting to write with the record player, the song [Aloutte], and the carousel spinning around on top with the girl in motion. Giving myself the blatant desire and self-interest as a father and husband I would never do. Being completely selfish was freeing and talk about cathartic, man. I guess I want to be super selfish and self-interested, but that is not my life at all.

Evil, which also stars Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, Dalya Knapp, Andrea Martin, Wallace Shawn, and Christine Lahti, streams on Thursdays on Paramount+.

